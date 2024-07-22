Faces of the Blue Diamond: Cpl. Jesse Ojeda

Photo By Sgt. Alexandra Munoz | A graphic produced in Adobe InDesign 2021 to accompany a story about U.S. Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexandra Munoz | A graphic produced in Adobe InDesign 2021 to accompany a story about U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jesse Ojeda, a squad leader with Alpha Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 17, 2024. Ojeda grew up in the Netherlands after his father retired from the U.S. Air Force until he joined the Marine Corps and moved to the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jesse Ojeda, a squad leader with Alpha Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, has proven to be an invaluable asset to his unit due to his linguistic capabilities and international upbringing.



Born and raised in Schinveld, a small village in the Netherlands, Ojeda moved to the United States when he was 19 to join the Marine Corps. He’s following in the footsteps of his father, Richard Ojeda, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who served for 26 years and later worked as a data link network designer for NATO for two decades.



“Despite the fact that I was a career Air Force, I was quite proud that Jesse was interested in becoming a Marine,” admitted Richard.



While he’s fluent in five languages or dialects – Dutch, German, English, Platt, and Flemish – Jesse’s conversational skills extend to Japanese, Latin, and French, enabling him to bridge communication gaps during training exercises with foreign militaries.



“There are a lot of things I know Americans are not culturally accustomed to when working with foreign countries that I may be more inclined to and can offer insight on,” explained Jesse.



Since joining, he has deployed with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Australia. Most recently, his skills were on display in Tahiti during Exercise Marara 24, where he facilitated communication between Marines and French service members, earning him a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



"Joining the Marine Corps is one of the best decisions I've ever made," said Jesse, who plans to reenlist and pursue a role as a sapper leader course instructor. "Despite coming from a culturally different background, I've been able to experience so many more cultures. It's something I would never want to take back."



Jesse enlisted in the Marine Corps from Ramstein Air Base in Germany and went straight to recruit training from the Netherlands.



"Even though he was born and raised in the Netherlands, we always ensured that our children kept a connection with the U.S.” explained Richard. “Jesse was always exposed to the military lifestyle, and he saw the camaraderie among those of us in the military. His multilingual abilities have been a significant advantage, allowing him to understand and appreciate different cultures."



Reflecting on his son's journey, Richard shared the emotional support Jesse received from his mother, Marion.



"Jesse's mother did not want him to join the Marine Corps at first, but she gave him her full blessing before she passed away,” explained Richard. “Knowing he had her support was crucial for him."



1st Lt. Katie Hernandez, Jesse’s platoon commander with 1st CEB, praised his problem-solving abilities and dedication.



"Some NCOs bring problems,” said Hernandez. “He has never been someone like that, he always brings a solution. He is such an asset to the platoon."



Jesse's unique background and skills continue to enhance the effectiveness of his command in international settings, exemplifying the values of dedication, adaptability, and cultural awareness. As he looks to the future, Jesse remains committed to furthering his career in the Marine Corps, with aspirations of one day outranking his father, who retired as an Air Force senior master sergeant.



"My wish for him is that he chooses a career path that will both please him and that God is leading him to," said Richard. "I spent 26 years in the military, and I don't regret one bit of it. I hope Jesse also has no regrets and continues to make us proud."