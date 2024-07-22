US concludes successful bilateral medical readiness exercise in Angola

Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Soldiers assigned to the 934th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment pose for a...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Soldiers assigned to the 934th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment pose for a photo following the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) closing ceremony in Luanda, Angola, July 18, 2024. A MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) see less | View Image Page

LUANDA, Angola – A medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) involving a team of 16 U.S. Army Reserve medical professionals from the 934th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 807th Medical Command Deployment Support, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, successfully concluded July 19, 2024.



Held from July 8 – 19, this two-week exercise showcased a robust partnership between the U.S. and Angolan military medical personnel, emphasizing the strategic importance of collaborative efforts throughout Africa. MEDREX Angola aimed to increase unit medical readiness, strengthen cooperation and improve the U.S. and Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) partnership.



“Together, we have demonstrated how collaborations can build stronger, more resilient medical capabilities,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thad J. Collard, deputy commanding general-operations, U.S. Army Medical Command.



This initiative builds upon previous MEDREX efforts in Angola and aligns with broader regional security cooperation goals.



The 934th FRSD team, composed of surgeons, nurses, a physician assistant, technicians and medics, worked diligently alongside their Angolan counterparts to provide comprehensive medical care to numerous patients. The exercise also bolstered healthcare delivery and fostered mutual understanding and respect between the participating nations.



Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Angolan teams conducted various medical procedures and training sessions focusing on trauma care, surgical interventions and emergency response. The collaboration extended beyond clinical settings, with both teams participating in joint workshops and discussions on best practices and innovative approaches to healthcare.



“Our combined medical teams treated over forty emergency room and trauma patients and performed numerous surgical cases,” Collard continued. “These numbers represent the tangible impact of our joint efforts on the lives of those we serve.”



One of the highlights of MEDREX Angola was the successful execution of complex surgical procedures, which provided real-world training opportunities for both U.S. and Angolan medical personnel. This hands-on experience was crucial in enhancing the skills and confidence of all participants. Additionally, the U.S. Army contributed $30,000 worth of medical equipment to Hospital Militar Central, further demonstrating the commitment to strengthening partnership infrastructure and collaboration.



Angolan Brig. Gen. Filomena Filomena Burity da Silva, director of Hospital Militar Principal, was also present at the closing ceremony.



“We thank the U.S. medical team for their spirit of camaraderie, the exchange of knowledge, and their commitment to this exercise,” said Burity da Silva. “We hope that this partnership continues and that similar exercises will occur more often to strengthen our partnership.”



This year’s exercise marked the second consecutive year of partnership on a medical readiness exercise in Angola, highlighting the ongoing commitment to building cooperation and readiness. The success of MEDREX Angola underscores the importance of continuing collaboration and training between U.S. and Angolan military medical teams.



About MEDREX

A MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe.