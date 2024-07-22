Camp Grayling Hosts 'Boots on the Ground' Heros Memorial

Courtesy Photo | Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (CGJMTC), in collaboration with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (CGJMTC), in collaboration with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) Survivor Outreach Services Team (SOS), hosted the inaugural Boots on the Ground Heroes Memorial and a ceremony to honor fallen service members on July 13, 2024, in Grayling, Mich. MIARNG SOS coordinators were available at the Camp Grayling front entrance from July 13 through July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to assist families interested in participating in the memorial. The public was encouraged to bring one combat boot per fallen service member to be displayed outside the entrance. The SOS Team provided a flag and a name tag for each boot, which could be decorated. The MIARNG SOS Team is part of a broader Army program designed to provide long-term support to families of fallen soldiers. The program offers outreach and assistance regardless of a loved one’s Army component, duty status, location, or manner of death. The SOS program aims to support families of Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and active component soldiers through a network of coordinators and financial counselors located at SOS offices across the country. (Courtesy photo.) see less | View Image Page

GRAYLING, Mich. — Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (JMTC), in collaboration with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) Survivor Outreach Services Team (SOS), hosted the inaugural Boots on the Ground Heroes Memorial and a ceremony to honor fallen service members on July 13, 2024.



The ceremony featured remarks by Col. Scott Meyers, commander of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (CGJMTC), and members of the MIARNG SOS Team, followed by a performance of Taps. The event, which took place at CGJMTC in Grayling, Michigan, aimed to pay tribute to service members from all military branches who have died in service.



MIARNG SOS coordinators were available at the Camp Grayling front entrance from July 13 through July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to assist families interested in participating in the memorial. The public was encouraged to bring one combat boot per fallen service member to be displayed outside the entrance. The SOS Team provided a flag and a name tag for each boot, which could be decorated. The boots will be on display from July 13 through July 26, 2024.



“We wanted to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our country," said Meyers. "This memorial served as a solemn reminder of the brave service members we have lost.”



The MIARNG SOS Team is part of a broader Army program designed to provide long-term support to families of fallen soldiers. The program offers outreach and assistance regardless of a loved one’s Army component, duty status, location, or manner of death. The SOS program aims to support families of Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and active component soldiers through a network of coordinators and financial counselors located at SOS offices across the country.



Meyers emphasized the importance of remembering those who served, stating, “This memorial serves as a poignant reminder for those who we've lost. At Saturday’s event, there were many names that I read off that I had served with over the years. It just brings back those memories.”



The ceremony and the memorial served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and provided an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and support of those who have lost loved ones in service to the nation​.