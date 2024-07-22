Shirley Castle's Remarkable Career at Fort Sill

As Shirley Castle approaches her 90th birthday, the Fort Sill community is preparing to bid farewell to a beloved and enduring figure. Castle, who has served as the head of the transportation department, is set to retire this November after a distinguished career spanning over six decades.



Castle began her journey at Fort Sill in May 1960, when the office still used typewriters. Initially working in finance, she transitioned to the transportation department after a year and has remained there ever since. Over the years, she witnessed and adapted to significant technological advancements, which she cites as the most challenging aspect of her lengthy career.



Transportation at Fort Sill plays a crucial role in managing the movement of Soldiers on and off the base. Under Castle's leadership, the department has efficiently handled these logistics, ensuring smooth transitions for countless military personnel. Her dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, earning her a commander's coin of excellence—a prestigious recognition of her exceptional service.



Castle's commitment to her work stems not only from her love of having something to do but also from her desire to provide for her grandchildren. Born and raised in Sterling, Oklahoma, she grew up on a farm and often reminisces about her early life.



Castle refers to her brief stint picking cotton during her first job at a telephone company.



"I thought I'll just go get me a cotton sack and make me a little extra money,” Castle said. “I lasted about a half a day.”



Family has always been at the heart of Castle's life. She has one living child, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The youngest member of her family recently turned four. Most of her family still resides in the area, and they gather for a traditional family breakfast at her house every Sunday.



Beyond her professional achievements, Castle is also known for her artistic talents. She once sculpted, fired, painted, and glazed numerous ceramics, a hobby she unfortunately had to give up. Nowadays, she enjoys doodling—often flowers—and occasionally visits casinos.



Reflecting on her career, Castle expressed gratitude for the employees she has worked with over the years and hopes they can remember her fondly.



"Well, I hope some of them remember that I mellowed out over the years,” Castle said.



Castle's dedication and resilience have made her a beloved figure at Fort Sill. Both of her parents also worked at Fort Sill at some point, cementing her family's legacy on the base. As she steps into retirement, her impact and memories will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of working with her.

