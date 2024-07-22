Recruit Sustainment Program Prepares New Soldiers with Training and Community Service

DETROIT — Raising one's right hand to join the military is a leap of faith, filled with a plethora of unknowns. As the clock ticks down between a newly sworn-in recruit and their shipment date to Army basic combat training (BCT), a mix of emotions and nerves build up. This is where the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) steps in.



RSP is designed to prepare new Army National Guard recruits for BCT, aiming to help them adjust to military life and prepare them physically, mentally, and administratively for the rigors ahead. Beyond basic training, RSP extends into community outreach programs such as environmental clean-up and leadership mentoring in schools, placing a strong emphasis on community service.



Leadership development is another key attribute of the RSP. In partnership with Western Michigan University’s ROTC cadets, recruits provided local students with hands-on military experiences. The WMU ROTC program hosts an annual Summer Leadership Camp in August, with participating schools spanning multiple states. Activities focus on team-building and leadership, with evaluations emphasizing essential leadership attributes. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Tennimon highlighted the camp's role in introducing prospective cadets to military life, while cadets and RSP soldiers facilitating activities like rappelling and tactical training.



Reflecting on his experience, Spc. Ben Skelton, a member of the Michigan Army National Guard RSP, noted the camp’s resemblance to basic training, offering a glimpse into military life for interested individuals.



On June 8, 2024, the Detroit RSP, led by U.S. Army Capt. Jerred Johnson and Sgt. 1st Class Randall Fish, collaborated with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the St. Claire Shore Waterfront Environmental Committee for a community cleanup initiative in Detroit. This event highlighted their dedication to expanding their community impact beyond immediate service projects, reflecting efforts similar to those seen at the WMU ROTC Summer Leadership Camp.



RSP serves as a foundational pillar of community engagement and readiness, demonstrating a commitment to service and local impact. Through initiatives like the Detroit community cleanup, RSP fosters a sense of responsibility and service among its members. By extending beyond immediate projects to enhance the community, RSP builds stronger bonds within its ranks and leaves a lasting positive influence on the areas it serves. Such efforts resonate deeply, reinforcing the program's vital role in preparing future leaders and contributors to develop.

