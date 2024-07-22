AMC employees awarded for exceptional achievements

Photo By Christine Mitchell | Army Materiel Command’s employees of the quarter for the first quarter of fiscal...... read more read more Photo By Christine Mitchell | Army Materiel Command’s employees of the quarter for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 include, from top left, Sgt. Maj Shelia Fourman, Headquarters, Army Materiel Command; Elizabeth Baker, Aviation and Missile Command; James Tamar, Army Chemical Materials Activity; Gina Russomano, Communications-Electronics Command; Jennifer Harris, Contracting Command; Naomi Perry-Smith, Installation Management Command; Crystal Campbell, Joint Munitions Command; Michelle Miller, Security Assistance Command; Megan Huijon, Sustainment Command; Gregory Heckel, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; Todd Goetz, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command; and Ashley Grice, Financial Management Command. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command recently recognized 12 employees across the enterprise for their contributions to the command’s mission goals for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.



The Army Materiel Command enterprise is made up of roughly 165,000 servicemembers, Army Civilians and contractors. Every quarter, supervisors can nominate civilian and military personnel whose contributions made a direct positive impact on the command’s goals during the quarter.



“In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program objectives acknowledged by this award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to impact overall morale,” said Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, AMC chief of staff, who announces the winners every quarter.



A placard honoring each selectee is displayed in the AMC Headquarters building at Redstone Arsenal.



Congratulations to the 1st Quarter, FY24 winners:



Sgt. Maj. Shelia L. Fourman, Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Serves as a public and congressional affairs sergeant major with Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command and enlisted advisor to the command sergeant major.



Todd W. Goetz, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command – Serves as a supervisory traffic management specialist and moved over 119,000 shipments, enhancing the operational flexibility of the Department of Defense’s global logistics.



Elizabeth L. Baker, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Serves as a math statistician with the command’s G-8, where she provided significant contributions in the development of business intelligence and automation tools to streamline G-8 processes for support agreement, program budget guidance check book and spend plans using Microsoft Access.



James R. Tamar, U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity – Serves as a budget analyst with Pueblo Chemical Depot where he ensured real property inventory items were effectively managed by communicating with local stakeholders to ensure Pueblo Chemical Depot remained in compliance with Base Realignment and Closure and U.S. Army Materiel Command real property regulatory guidance.



Gina M. Russomano, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Serves as a lead budget analyst with the command’s G-8, where she delivered professional customer service, managed several high-profile tasks and provided unparalleled financial management to various critical requirements.



Jennifer L. Harris, U.S. Army Contracting Command – Serves as a supervisory contract specialist at Detroit Arsenal where she communicated exceptionally with the contractor to manage expectations and assist with newer processes required of a contract at the dollar value.



Ashley R. Grice, U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Serves as a financial management analyst and hosted thirteen online training courses and trained a total of 932 personnel during the quarter.



Naomi L. Perry-Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Serves as an Army substance abuse program specialist and demonstrated outstanding leadership by managing multiple events in support of Suicide Prevention Month.



Crystal M. Campbell, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Serves as a supply technician with Blue Grass Army Depot where she spent numerous hours building maintenance plans and adding over 250 buildings and over 41 miles of Rail into General Fund Business Enterprise Systems.



Michelle M. Miller, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Serves as a financial specialist with the command’s G-8, where her proactive measures prior to certification cut-off reduced future work and risk with manual time entry.



Megan N. Huijon, U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Serves as a general supply specialist with a focus on ammunition at the Army Field Support Battalion in Hawaii, where she ensured inventories met or exceeded the Army’s goal of a 97% inventory accuracy rate.



Gregory A. Heckel, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Serves as the chief of police with the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Ohio, where he spearheaded, supported, and locally implemented a TACOM-wide policy restructuring effort that aligned with the Office of the Provost Marshal General’s police organizational model.