NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center Completes Certification

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) successfully completed a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) certification July 15 through July 18.



The certification team assessed FFSC programs to ensure the air station’s FFSC effectively and efficiently provides services and programs to clients and tenant commands at NAS Pensacola. The rigorous certification process occurs every four years and is critical for maintaining high standards in support services, according to CNIC NAS Pensacola FFSC Certification Team Lead Kathleen Brainerd.



“The only reason FFSC is here is to support the mission by supporting Sailors and their families,” she said. “We’re here to support them in performing that mission and giving them the support they need if they do need some help. This Fleet and Family Support Center doesn’t need much help – they are top notch, and we were really excited to see the work they do.”



The certification team evaluated FFSC’s operations, including program management, service delivery and client satisfaction. The team also reviewed documentation and conducted interviews and focus groups with staff and clients to gather comprehensive feedback on the FFSC’s performance.



Brainerd said that more than 300 line items are inspected during an onsite visit – a fraction of the documentation that is reviewed before the certification team steps onto an installation.



“In all of the areas we require them to perform in, they perform to the highest quality,” Brainerd said. “What stands out the most, though, is that they really are part of the whole community. They’re committed, and they’re excellent.”



NAS Pensacola FFSC Director R. Train Hatton said the certification process is a result of the continued efforts the staff places on ensuring service members and other eligible patrons receive the best advice possible.



“This certification gives us the feedback we need to ensure we are meeting the highest standards of service-to-service members and their families,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have a group of superstars here to make sure that we consistently achieve those high standards.”



The FFSC provides a wide range of support services, including financial counseling, clinical counseling, employment assistance and family advocacy programs. These programs are designed to support the well-being and readiness of military personnel and their families.



“The Fleet and Family Support Center provides services and programs to more than 16,000 service members and their families on this installation, demonstrating their dedication to mission-focused support,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty. “I am continually impressed with everything this command does to support and train our future warfighters, putting customer care and teamwork first while delivering the highest quality support to our military community.”



The NAS Pensacola FFSC is located onboard the installation at Bldg. 625, 151 Ellyson Ave., Pensacola, Florida.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).