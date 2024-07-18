Detroit District accepting entries for annual photo contest

Courtesy Photo | Purple and orange sunrise at Cheboygan River Crib Light, November 2022. First place...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Purple and orange sunrise at Cheboygan River Crib Light, November 2022. First place winner in 2023 Detroit District photo contest. Photo by: Jason O'Grady. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT – The Detroit District invites the public to enter its 9th annual photo contest highlighting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites across the Great Lakes.



The top 12 photographs highlighting Detroit District projects on the Great Lakes such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal harbors and channels will earn a spot in the 2025 downloadable calendar. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 31, with winners determined by public voting on social media. The Soo Locks Visitors Center Association will award the top three photographers a plaque featuring their winning photo.



“The Detroit District is proud to continue this annual tradition,” said District Commander Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff. “The photo contest captures the beauty of the Great Lakes and allows us to see projects that we've designed, built and now, maintain from a whole new perspective.”



Officials will upload digital photo submissions to an album on the Detroit District Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict/ August 5, and tally public voting through ‘likes’ until 9:00 a.m. August 12.



By entering the contest, participants agree to abide by official contest instructions and rules, found at: pdf_71524.pdf (dvidshub.net). An interactive map of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, harbors and channels is available at: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b5e6fa659905451a9c63047a67fccec9.



For more details, contact Emily Schaefer, Detroit District public affairs specialist, 313-226-4681.





-30-