U.S. Army Motor Transportation Operator: Supports JLOTS Mission to Gaza

Sgt. Treyvious Gary, of Clinton, S.C., serves as a motor transportation operator in the 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) for the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) humanitarian aid mission to Gaza.



Gary is responsible for supervising 30 vehicles, including Palletized Load Systems (PLS) and 5K forklifts, to load humanitarian aid onto trucks and guiding the trucks on and off-board the MV Roy P. Benavidez. He was hand-selected to supervise 30 crew members, including U.S. Army Soldiers driving forklifts and securing aid, and Israeli and Cypriot civilian truck drivers.



Reflecting on the significance of his role and responsibilities, Gary shared, “Just being on this mission is extremely eye-opening, especially with this being a real-world crisis,” he stated. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be able to help those in need.”



Gary built a rapport with Israeli and Cyprus civilians, overcame the language barriers to effectively communicate with them, ensured safety of all personnel during his shift, and helped move over 500 pallets to those in need. His work ethic demonstrates an exceptional level of pride, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his unit leadership.



“His exceptional performance, leadership, and ability to thrive under pressure significantly contribute to the mission,” stated Staff Sgt. Rashyanee Battle, acting first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, and 11th Transportation Battalion movement non-commissioned officer in charge. “His actions set a high standard for his peers and reflect qualities of a Soldier of a senior grade.”

Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA