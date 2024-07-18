U.S. Army Watercraft Engineer: Supporting JLOTS Mission in Gaza

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Torian Cameron, a watercraft engineer assigned to the 331st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Torian Cameron, a watercraft engineer assigned to the 331st Transportation Company, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), aboard the Trident Pier, June 4, 2024. He is currently serving as a maintenance non commissioned officer for the Vessel Support Office Operations during the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Torian Cameron is an 88L watercraft engineer currently serving as maintenance noncommissioned officer for Vessel Support Office Operations, 331st Transportation Company, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary). With more than eight years of experience, Cameron brings a wealth of knowledge to the mission, and more specifically, to Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) capabilities.



This is Cameron’s fourth tour employing JLOTS, having participated in missions in South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. His primary responsibility is to ensure the operational readiness of the modular warping tug vessels that operate alongside the Trident Pier.



Cameron described how the unit successfully secured the Trident Pier and anchored it in place as a significant achievement that enabled the seamless delivery of numerous pallets of humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza.



“It has been an eye-opening experience for both myself and the Soldiers revealing another side of life and deepening our understanding of the challenges the citizens face,” Cameron said. “This mission has strengthened our resolve and commitment to making a positive impact in the world, fostering a greater sense of empathy and purpose within our team.”