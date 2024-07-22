Holloman serves community in 2024 Casa’s Big Give

Courtesy Photo | A deck built by the Holloman First Sergeants Association during a trail restoration...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A deck built by the Holloman First Sergeants Association during a trail restoration project for Casa’s Big Give can be seen in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, July 20, 2024. This July, members from Holloman Air Force Base had the opportunity to make a difference in the local community by creating improvement projects in the local area, with two teams being awarded a cash prize by Casa Auto Group. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

This July, members from Holloman Air Force Base had the opportunity to make a difference in the local community through Casa’s Big Give.



Since 2008, teams from Holloman have competed each summer, completing projects throughout the community. This year, judges will review 16 teams, composed of Airmen and families, to determine who has made the biggest impact. Based on the judges' determinations, two teams will receive cash prizes, sponsored by Casa Auto Group, which they will use to boost morale and make improvements within their units.



“Since its beginning, the annual Big Give has saved the community well over two million dollars through 150,000 volunteer hours,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Ross, 49th Force Support Squadron Casa’s Big Give coordinator. “With this partnership between Casa Auto Group and Holloman AFB, we aim to ensure the continued safety and prosperity of the town that has done the same for us.”



Each team created unique projects to improve different areas of the community. one of which is the 9th Attack Squadron. In partnership with Alamogordo MainStreet, they completed a variety of community improvement tasks in downtown Alamogordo, including alley clean-up efforts, setting concrete bases for new benches, installing security lights and cameras to enhance safety and security, power washing walls, and applying primer paint to prepare mural walls for new artwork.



“These enhancements will create a more inviting and visually appealing environment, encouraging more residents and visitors to explore and spend time in the area,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Spencer Segears, 9th ATKS Big Give point of contact. “As a result, we hope local businesses will benefit from increased customer flow, fostering community pride and economic growth.”



Holloman’s distance from larger cities creates a unique bond between the installation and surrounding communities, with members of Holloman comprising more than one third of Alamogordo’s population. The Big Give allows Airmen to give back to the community for their continual support.



“Participating in community projects provides Airmen opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” said Segears. “It can enhance leadership abilities, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility. Airmen are also citizens, and their involvement in community service demonstrates commitment to their country's well-being. It provides a sense of purpose beyond their military duties.”



Casa’s Big Give inspires Airmen to find ways to help in their local communities, not just to earn a cash prize, but to create a better place to live for Airmen and community members alike.



Another team aimed to restore natural landscapes in the area for Holloman and Alamogordo’s outdoor enthusiasts. Holloman’s First Sergeants Association team members made the drive into the Sacramento Mountains to improve the main trailhead into all of the major hiking trails in Cloudcroft. There, they corrected some erosion issues, built a walking path between information signs, and built a small platform and bench where people can rest and enjoy the scenery.



“We chose this project because Cloudcroft has always been such a great host and offers so much support to Team Holloman,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Cooke, 49th Medical Group first sergeant. “I believe the project will impact the community positively by hopefully highlighting the main trailhead while reinforcing the history of Cloudcroft. While we sometimes take this small mountain village in our backyard for granted, it is a hiking, tourist, and vacation destination to many. This is an opportunity to do our small part in keeping Holloman and its surrounding areas beautiful.”



These projects serve as recognition for all that the people of Otero County and the Tularosa Basin have done for their military neighbors.



“When the Air Force was land shopping many years ago and looking for places to lay down roots of what we know today as Holloman AFB, they were looking at air space and not necessarily thinking of community support, as the bases at the time were mainly self-sufficient,” said Cooke. “As time went on these communities became more and more integral to our support, morale and quality of life. This community chose to expand in support of the base population. It wasn’t something they were forced to do, but one they did willingly. I believe that it is important to give back when we get the chance and leave the place just a little better than we found it.”