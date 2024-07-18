U.S. Navy Sailor: The Giving Back Tour through JLOTS

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Xolanyer Mirandacastillo, from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, is deployed with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, aboard USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez, in the eastern Mediterranean to deliver essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Mirandacastillo, known to his shipmates as M.C., joined the Navy after being inspired by a humanitarian aid mission he witnessed firsthand. Coincidentally, NCHB 1 is one of the commands that delivered humanitarian aid to his own community years ago.

“Back in 2017, the island of Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Maria, where I saw first-hand how countless military personnel were helping my people,” he said. “That was the moment I realized I wanted to serve and help people in need.”

M.C.’s primary role during the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operation is to supervise the rigging of humanitarian aid pallets. Each pallet must be properly rigged for lifting by the ship’s cranes to prevent damage or loss of the supplies. His personal experiences taught him how crucial every single pallet of aid is to recipients.

“Giving aid to people in need, like my people in Puerto Rico once received, is overwhelming to me,” he said. “The fact that I’m at the same command that provided aid to my island after Hurricane Maria, and now I’m here doing the same for Gaza, feels like I’m able to pay back the ones who helped my island.”

