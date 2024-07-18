U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms: Protecting Forces, Providing Aid through JLOTS

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Caroline Gonzalez, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, is currently deployed aboard the USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez on a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.



Gonzalez had considered going to college before serving, but ultimately chose to join the U.S. Navy.



“My whole life I’ve learned that making mistakes – failing at something, losing a match – isn’t always a loss. It's about how we get up and move forward after those losses,” she said. “I’ve learned the value of perseverance. Especially in the Navy, you must persevere in order to move forward.”



The San Antonio, Tx. native and James Madison High School graduate plays a key role as a crewserved weapons operator protecting the personnel and assets of Naval Beach Group 1, helping ensure aid is delivered through the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operation.



“I am proud to be helping on such an important mission,” she said. “I pray and hope that we’ll succeed for the people who need it the most.”

