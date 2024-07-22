ASC welcomes new CG, bids farewell to Maj. Gen. Wilson

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill – On July 19, a crowd gathered at Memorial Field here to witness a military tradition that has been practiced since the American Revolution – a change of command ceremony. The ceremony was between the outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, and the incoming CG, Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson. Hinson will serve as the 13th commanding general of ASC, which was stood up in 2008.



The CoC ceremony serves as a visual representation of the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another.



As part of the ceremony the unit’s guidon (flag) is passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. The passing of the colors from the outgoing commander to the incoming one ensures the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership and signifies the allegiance Soldiers have to the unit. This highlights that the organization is greater than the individual and ensures the continuity of the unit. Even if commanders change, the organization remains constant.



As CG of ASC, Hinson will lead an organization that provides globally responsive strategic logistics capabilities and materiel readiness to enable combatant commanders to conduct the full range of military operations.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, ASC’s higher headquarters, presided over the ceremony.



Mohan acknowledged Wilson’s service and dedication to ASC.



“David has made sure that as we address the challenges of today, we are also building a bench of talent to replace us tomorrow,” said Mohan.



“He’s never been too busy to mentor junior officers, and he has worked to ensure that ASC’s workforce is fully trained and fully empowered to and capable of executing the mission. Over the last two years in command, you have absolutely made it happen,” he said.



Wilson served as the ASC CG for the past two years. Earlier this month he was nominated for promotion to lieutenant general and to serve as the deputy chief of staff, G9 (Installations), U.S. Army.



Mohan went on to praise the incoming CG.



“The commanding general of this organization must be a strong and talented leader but also must be an expert in his field,” he said. “I am proud to say that Brig. Gen. Brad Hinson is that leader, and he is that expert.”



As Wilson said farewell to the men and women that work at ASC, he also thanked them for their hard work and dedication to the mission.



“Over the past 24 months this high performing team of military and Department of the Army Civilians, along with our contracted workforce have come together to ensure the United States Army Sustainment Command was ‘On the Line’ and that we were the purveyors that delivered material enterprise capabilities to the edge,” he said.

Wilson concluded his speech by reminding his successor to make sure to never lose his sense of humor.



Hinson said it was an absolute honor to take command of ASC.

“The two jobs I wanted to do as a GO (general officer) was to command the 3rd ESC (Expeditionary Sustainment Command), which I just did, and the other was to command ASC.”



Hinson graduated from Northwestern State University in 1992, and commissioned into the Quartermaster Corps. His most recent assignment was as the commander of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and assistant commanding general for support of the XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

