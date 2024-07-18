U.S. Army Soldier Serves in Gaza Humanitarian Aid Mission

Sergeant Sean Kittle, an 11B infantryman from Trenton, Ga., serving with the Georgia National Guard's 48th Infantry Brigade, plays a key role in the pier security operations of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) Gaza humanitarian aid mission. With a strong sense of duty and a deep family legacy of military service, Kittle finds profound fulfillment in his role.



"I guess I joined the Army the first time to keep up a family tradition," Kittle said. "And then it kind of formed into an addiction. There's an insatiable itch that needs to be scratched, and I reenlisted for another six years, two years ago. So, I think I joined to keep the family tradition going, but now it's kind of to feed [a need]."



Kittle’s infantry unit’s mission is to protect the people and equipment aboard the Trident Pier, a role Kittle takes great pride in for the unique discipline and respect that define his job. "Sergeants major and battalion commanders say that one percent join the Army, and then less than one percent of that joins the infantry. Whether it's true or not, there's a certain mindset infantry guys possess,” he said. “The way we display discipline and respect sets us apart from a lot of different units in the Army. It's the lineage of the people who have done it before us and the people who will do it afterward."



Kittle emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere for his soldiers while working on the Trident pier. "Maintaining a good mood for my guys is crucial. Being someone they can talk to and confide in is essential, especially in an ever-evolving environment," he said. “My guys are really good with staying motivated and staying in a spot where they can adapt and overcome the challenges that pop up every day. They’re resilient people.”

