101st Troop Command welcomes its first female Commander

SALINAS, Puerto Rico – The Puerto Rico’s Army National Guard’s 101st Troop Command held their Change of Command ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 21, 2024.



U.S. Army Col. Juan B. Alvarez relinquished the command of one of the most complete and sophisticated commands of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez-Rosario, the first female commander of the 101st TC.



“Our goal is to have a brigade that is competent in their craft,” said Ramirez Rosario during her speech. “A brigade that knows the importance of executing mission command and a brigade that is committed to serve our nation and the Puerto Rico National Guard.”



A change of command ceremony has a long history, dating back to when organizational flags marked rallying points for troops in the field. When a unit changed commander, the flag was entrusted to the incoming commander, so all troops witnessed the transfer of command.



The ceremony was attended by former 101st Troop Command commanders Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, Retired Col. Bienvenido Serrano, and Retired Col. Francisco Diaz, as well as family and friends.



“Together, we will write a new chapter in the 101st Troop Command history,” said Ramirez Rosario. “We will set a footprint in communities, families, countries, and personal lives, here and abroad.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:59 Story ID: 476716 Location: SALINAS, PR