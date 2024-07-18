U.S. Special Operations Forces Africa conduct joint exchange with Botswana partners

Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training between 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets and the Botswana Defence Force at Thebephatshwa Air Base, which concluded July 18, 2024.



During the seven-week duration of the training, U.S. forces and the BDF refined multiple ground and aerial tactical skills including military freefall training, close quarter contact and shooting drills. The culmination of these activities is designed to strengthen U.S.-Botswana bonds and defense cooperation.



“We came to do tactic exchange or technique exchanges based on experiences fighting counterterrorism in various theaters,” said the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team Lead. “We basically come together, share our experiences and our different techniques we’ve used to counter these threats and learn from each other on what they’ve done to be successful and share what we’ve done to be successful and survive in the battlefield.”



JCETs leverage existing relationships to provide partner nations with tailored special operations training to reinforce security training across Africa.

JCETs are mutually beneficial for U.S. forces and African partners as they aim to enhance critical military-to-military connections and boost interoperability and mission readiness.



U.S. forces maintain a longstanding defense and diplomatic rapport with Botswana. This exchange marks the third collaboration with the BDF in the past three years. The U.S. previously engaged with their Botswanan partners through two previous JCETs in 2022 and intend for further security cooperation in the future.

