NSGL Opens Gym for After Hours Access

Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Morale, Welfare and

Recreation (MWR) opened the building 4 gym for 24/7 service, June 10, 2024.



The move to open the gym came from Commander, Naval Installations Command (CNIC) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, who directed all CNIC installations to provide 24/7 MWR fitness facilities in order to promote and improve physical readiness and morale.



“We are very excited to announce that we have opened gym four to 24/7 access,” said NSGL Commanding Officer Capt. Stephen M. Yargosz. “This all day access will provide patrons the ability to maintain physical fitness at a time that aligns with their personal schedule.”



All MWR patrons with a valid military or government Common Access Card (CAC) are eligible to access the 24/7 facility. This includes active duty service members and their dependents ages 10 and up, retirees, reservists and government civilian employees. Dependents aged 10 to 17 must be accompanied by and under direct supervision of their parent or legal guardian while utilizing the facility.



In order to gain access, all eligible patrons are required to attend an approximately 30 to 45 minute afterhours access orientation. The orientation is held every Tuesday and Thursday at gym 4 at 9:30am and 3:45pm. Eligible patrons may also contact MWR fitness by phone to schedule an orientation at 1 (847) 688-2171.



The 24/7 access to gym four is part of a wider plan to open additional fitness facilities to after-hours access. The MWR fitness team is currently working through procedures to make gym 440 a safe 24/7 fitness environment for all patrons, and plans are in place to open the facility for 24/7 service by the end of August.



“The fitness program is essential to military readiness, contributes to the MWR mission, and positively affects Sailors' quality of life,” said MWR Fitness Manager Jerrick Fabro. “What better way to support our mission than to enhance our culture of fitness by providing the necessary resources for our sailors to do so. By providing a 24/7 fitness facility, not only does it

enhance our fleet's readiness, but supports the overall well-being of our military community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 Story ID: 476704 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US