RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall civil engineers hone airfield recovery skills

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- In an effort to enhance operational readiness and foster leadership among younger personnel, the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron joined forces with the 100th CES for a comprehensive airfield damage repair exercise July 18.



Participants from both squadrons were teamed together and pushed to develop cohesive strategies and work in unison to achieve their objectives. This collaboration aimed to ensure that personnel are prepared to swiftly and effectively respond to airfield damage, maintaining operational continuity and mission success.



Under the guidance of RAF Lakenheath and Mildenhall’s prime base engineer emergency force managers, Airmen trained on two different repair techniques, ensuring that all personnel are well-versed in both traditional and rapid response methods



The Prime BEEF program focuses on core competencies designed to leverage 11 civil engineer trade specialties, providing a full range of civil engineering support required to establish, operate and maintain contingency air bases.



"This exercise is an opportunity for our younger Airmen and NCOs to step into leadership roles and navigate the intricacies of airfield damage repair," said Master Sgt. Alvaro Vega Jr., 48th CES Prime BEEF manager. "By working alongside their counterparts from RAF Mildenhall, they'll gain invaluable experience in managing a diverse team under challenging conditions."



The contingency support training range at RAF Feltwell contained three large craters and approximately 200 separate areas displaying fractures and spalling damage, simulating the aftermath of an airfield attack that necessitates an efficient and coordinated repair response.



"The integration of teams from both the 48th and 100th CES is designed to test and improve our ability to work seamlessly together," said Master Sgt. Anthony Mannello, 100th CES Prime BEEF manager. "The different methods we employed will challenge our teams to adapt and innovate in real-time."



The successful completion of this exercise not only restored the functionality of the mock airfield, but also solidified the collaborative capabilities of the participating units, enhancing overall mission readiness across both installations.

