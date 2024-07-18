The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Takes Part in the Farnborough International Airshow

The U.S. Army’s 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is participating in the Farnborough International Airshow July 22-26, 2024, in Farnborough, England, with three helicopter displays and an assortment of aircrew members. The FIA is one of the largest trade shows in Europe and focuses on space, defense, sustainability, innovation, future flight, and workforce development. It plays a crucial role in increasing interoperability between NATO members by showcasing shared platforms and providing subject matter experts to answer questions and lead discussions.



“These airshows are a chance for our NATO Allies and our partner forces to see the capabilities that 12th CAB provides to the theater,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Riedel, a Chinook pilot. “This is chance to show that 12th CAB is forward and is in the position to support them at any point. We have done multiple missions on short notice, and they can trust that we are going to be able to provide those capabilities; it’s not an empty promise.”



The 12th CAB is based in Germany but operates across the European theater. The unit regularly supports various exercises and real-world missions and routinely participates in trade shows to showcase the cutting-edge technology in Army aircraft.



The 12th CAB brought a CH-47 Chinook, an AH-64 Apache, and a UH-60 Black Hawk for this event, along with the aircrews from each helicopter. The FIA provides a venue for V Corps’ aircrews to share their expertise with military and civilian leaders from a variety of nations across the world. V Corps’ presence at the FIA demonstrates the commitment and support of the 12th CAB to its NATO allies and partners in Europe.



“We are here to show that we are Ready Forward, trusted and lethal,” said Warrant Officer 1 Steven Salinas, an Apache pilot. “That is one of the reasons we brought the Apache, to emphasis the lethal part.”



This year, the FIA consists of more than 1,200 exhibitors from more than 40 countries worldwide. Attendance is expected to exceed 70,000 from more than 100 countries, including an expected 250 civil, military, and space delegations, along with more than 1,000 accredited media outlets.



“I got really lucky,” said Cpl. Joseph Hunsecker, an Apache crew chief, about being selected to attend the FIA. "It’s a good opportunity to be out here. It’s my first time coming to London as well.”



The FIA airshow began in 1948 and has evolved into a premiere trade exhibition for the aerospace and defense industries. The U.S. military’s participation in FIA supports the U.S. European Command’s theater strategy by demonstrating U.S. commitment to European Allies and partners, while highlighting U.S. capabilities to a diverse audience.



Other equipment from the U.S. at this event includes an F-35 Lighting II, two F-16 Fighting Falcons, a P-8 Poseidon, and an MQ-9A Reaper. Displaying U.S. military equipment promotes the active use of specific products as part of the U.S. defense structure, and physically represents the outputs of hundreds of small, medium, and large businesses that contribute to the creation of each platform. Civilian leaders from the U.S. including senators, state governors, and representatives from a variety of U.S. governmental agencies were present at the event, along with numerous senior military officials.



“You get to see a lot of different aircraft, and talk to other crews, and just learn so much new information,” said Spc. Tydal Sugar, a Black Hawk crew chief. “We are here to show off our aircraft, but we are also telling our stories and building relationships.”



Throughout the remainder of the FIA, the 12th CAB aircrews will be available to answer questions and provide information to attendees while sharing their stories and experiences with military members from other nations in attendance. These Soldiers represent the highest caliber of aircrew members across the Army and provide a tangible representation of the quality of V Corps’ Soldiers currently operating in the European theater.

