8th TSC Soldier trains alongside PNGDF during Tamiok Strike 24

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Pvt. Destiney Garcia, a military police officer assigned to the 8th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Pvt. Destiney Garcia, a military police officer assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo, on July 20th, 2024, while participating in exercise Tamiok Strike 2024, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore) see less | View Image Page

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea – U.S. Army Pvt. Destiney Garcia's journey from childhood aspirations in El Paso, Texas to military service was largely inspired by her brother and his dedication to service, leading to an unexpected adventure across the globe.



Garcia fondly recalls her childhood and watching her older brother serve as a security forces officer in the Air Force. Inspired by her brother's service, Garcia knew she wanted to help people, but wasn’t sure what was right for her.



After contemplating her options, ranging from game warden to joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation, she decided to join the Army as a military police officer. After receiving her training at the Army Military Police School, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Garcia was assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



Being stationed in Hawaii as a MP means you have the chance to partake in the many exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. One such exercise is Tamiok Strike 2024 in Papua New Guinea, where Garcia is currently training with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.



This is her experience.



Q. You had many options in front of you, what made you want to join the Army?



A. I wanted to become either a game warden or join the FBI. I like helping people, and being a firefighter is too much right now, so I decided to work on myself and help people at the same time. I also saw it as an advantage to take the knowledge that I would learn and put it on my resume.



Q. Was there any reason that you chose to be a military police officer?



A. My brother was the main inspiration for why I wanted to be a MP. I remember when I was a teenager my brother showed me the inside of a police vehicle while training other military police officers and that is when I thought to myself, “yeah, maybe, maybe I want to be in the military."



Q. Coming from El Paso, Texas, how did you react when you found out you were getting stationed in Hawaii?



A. I was shocked. I had never been outside of Texas, well America that is, I had traveled to Mexico a few times, but I mostly stayed in Texas. I was excited to get stationed in Hawaii, because Hawaii is a beautiful place, and after work I could go to the beach and enjoy life. I was also a little sad because I knew that I would not have my family in Hawaii.



Q. Can you explain what your daily job is as an MP on Schofield Barracks?



A. We are still currently on a gate cycle (providing gate and entry point security for military bases) but as we transition more into a field oriented platoon and company we will be increasing our field cycles so we are ready for more pathways missions in the future.



(Operation Pathways is the U.S. Army Pacific's operational approach to campaigning across the Indo-Pacific theater).



Q. You are currently participating in one of those exercises, Tamiok Strike 24 in Papua New Guinea, before arriving here what did you know about the country?



A. I didn't know much about Papua New Guinea, they (her command) told me that the culture was different and we had a country brief, but they didn't tell me that cars drove on the opposite side of the road. That was a surprise, but I like surprises.



Q. You’ve been training alongside the PNGDF for about a week. How has it been working alongside the PNGDF?



A. It's actually been really good. We are training about convoy security, road security, vehicle inspections, and searching a person, with the PNGDF. When we have down time they teach me their local language. They like to sing when we are on break, usually they will sing American songs, so I will chime in and we will all dance together. We tell jokes to each other, they really are just fun to be around. The PNGDF like to make things funny and relaxed so that things don't feel so serious when learning new topics.



Q. Are there any other specific topics you are training on with the PNGDF?



A. We are training about forensics and evidence collection procedures, search and cordon operations, site security, convoy operations, and traffic control points.



Q. Soon, Tamiok Strike will come to a close and you will be traveling back to Hawaii. If you could only take back one experience, what would that be?



A. I am going to take away the culture. I like how nice they are, and how they are so nice to each other.



Q. How has this opportunity changed the way you feel about your own capabilities?



A. This experience has taught me how you can still be serious, but you can still have fun, you don't always have to be so serious and negative about things. I learned how to speak louder so people could hear me, explain things in a better way, and not be so serious.



Q. What is one piece of advice you would give someone thinking about joining the Army?



A. If you put your mind to it, just do it.



Q. What are your plans going forward in the Army?



A. I am going to try to stay a MP as long as I can, while also taking college courses, and eventually I want to join the All Army Sports team.