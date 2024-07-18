Master-at-Arms Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax remembered during memorial service at NWS Yorktown

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (July 15, 2024) A graphic created to support a memorial service for...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (July 15, 2024) A graphic created to support a memorial service for Master-at-Arms Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax. The memorial service was held on Monday, July 15th at Nelson Chapel onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Yorktown, Va. (July 18, 2024) Scores of Sailors and civilians gathered inside Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Nelson Chapel to remember one of their own, Master-at-Arms Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax. The standing room only memorial service served as a poignant tribute for those in attendance during the service on Monday, July 15th. The 22-year old Kansas native enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 2021 and reported for duty at NWS Yorktown in February 2022. He was assigned to the installation’s Security Department and died on Sunday, April 28th during a training and area familiarization exercise on the York River.



The service commenced with an invocation from Chaplain Lieutenant Duane Hardy which followed a video montage compiled with photos submitted by many who served with him.



NWS Yorktown’s Commanding Officer, Captain Dan Patrick followed with some poignant remarks which highlighted the dedicated service of Cos, or LJ as many knew him by.



“We are going to miss him, and our Navy will never forget his service. The Sailors that he served with will never forget him, and I will never forget him. Your tears of grief are very much shared by every Sailor and civilian here, and are especially shared by members of our Security Department,” said Captain Patrick.



Ensign Patrick Moore, NWS Yorktown’s Security Officer followed with additional remarks associated with memories of serving with Cos. Those memories were associated with how he shared his mother’s cookies with members of the security department, how he could talk about computers, Japanese anime and gaming consoles along with his many jokes. “These memories of Cos, like footsteps in the eternal sands of time, will never wash away and will be forever cherished because he served with us,” said Ensign Moore.



Master-at-Arms Third Class Andrew Brice, his roommate, concluded with his own remarks to memorialize his fellow shipmate. “We would talk about video games and getting new ones at the NEX. We would talk about computers and easy mods we could do with his toolsets. We had everything in common,” said Brice. “To me, Lyndon was more than just my roommate. He was my brother who shared laughter and late-night conversations. We shared a bond that only those who serve side by side can understand,” concluded Brice, whose poignant words resonated deeply with many in the chapel during the solemn memorial service.



Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Ethan Holland, commenced a last roll call to honor the service of the departed. Lastly, a final radio call which aired last month via the regional dispatch center was played before a ceremonial piping ashore which concluded the memorial service.



Stephanie Cosgriff, his mother and Cory Flax, his father were also present during the memorial service. They, along with his brothers and other members of his family travelled from Kansas earlier in the week to be with those who he served honorably with. On display at the memorial service were a myriad of condolence letters and cards that flooded the Security Department’s mailbox in the days and weeks that followed his passing. These messages of support and condolences originated from law enforcement agencies near and far. Several memento flags and other memorial items were also on display as a way to remember his service. Both parents were presented with these mementos at the conclusion of the memorial service, which was attended by many assigned to the installation and served as a means to remember the memorable and remarkable service of Master-at-Arms Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax.