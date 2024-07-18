Idaho National Guard and ESGR host annual Boss Lift

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | It was all thumbs up, fist bumps and smiles from the approximately 100 local employers...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | It was all thumbs up, fist bumps and smiles from the approximately 100 local employers and supervisors who traveled to Gowen Field from across the state on July 18 to participate in the Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s annual Boss Lift. As part of Boss Lift, Guardsmen and Reservists invited their employers to spend a day in their boots receiving hands-on equipment demonstrations, participating in military training simulators and getting an up-close look at aircraft and other military equipment used by Idaho National Guard units for training and deployments. Employers also received familiarization flights to see some of Idaho from above in a UH-60M Black Hawk or in a KC-135R Stratotanker while it refueled an Idaho Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II in the air.(U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

It was all thumbs up, fist bumps and smiles from the approximately 100 local employers and supervisors who traveled to Gowen Field from across the state on July 18 to participate in the Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s annual Boss Lift.



While at Gowen Field, employers learned about the mission of the Idaho Army and Air National Guards and the Army, Marine and Navy Reserves. The day began with a welcome from Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan and the command team of the Idaho National Guard.



"We are incredibly grateful for the support from Idaho’s employers and ESGR," said Donnellan. "Boss Lift provides a valuable opportunity to highlight our missions in the Idaho National Guard and Reserve and to thank the employers and community members who contribute to our mission readiness."



As part of Boss Lift, Guardsmen and Reservists invited their employers to spend a day in their boots receiving hands-on equipment demonstrations, participating in military training simulators and getting an up-close look at aircraft and other military equipment used by Idaho National Guard units for training and deployments.



Employers also received familiarization flights to see some of Idaho from above in a UH-60M Black Hawk or in a KC-135R Stratotanker while it refueled an Idaho Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II in the air.



“I really appreciate the opportunity to participate in Boss Lift,” said Mike Garcia, owner of Loose Screw Beer Company. “With this program, you’re able to bring the outside citizens here to build a better understanding of what the military does on a daily basis. This has been amazing.”



ESGR is a Department of Defense program established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Guard and Reserve Component service members and their civilian employers.



“Employers who participate in Boss Lift get to learn first-hand how supporting their military employees directly impacts national defense,” said Karla Draper, Idaho ESGR state chair. “The Guard and Reserve components simply cannot function without employers and frontline supervisors who make it easy for them to serve. Hopefully they leave here today not only willing to do their part, but eager to do more to support their employees who also serve.”