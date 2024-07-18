U.S. Coast Guard rescues motor yacht crew 200 nautical miles west of Republic of Palau

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew is currently towing the motor yacht Black Pearl 1, located approximately 200 nautical miles west of the Republic of Palau on July 21, 2024, after responding to a distress call.



"Our primary concern is the safety of everyone aboard the Black Pearl 1. The swift response and ongoing efforts by the crew of USCGC Oliver Henry exemplify our commitment to safeguarding lives at sea. We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the vessel and its crew reach safety," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator for the case.



The 11-person yacht crew, who reported a locked rudder and flooding in the bilge, is being assisted by the Oliver Henry's crew with dewatering and damage control as they head toward Palau. Their estimated time of arrival is 33 hours. The weather on the scene is reported as 25 mph winds and 4 to 6-foot seas.



The cutter crew was on a routine patrol for Operation Rematau when they received the distress signal and immediately responded. The vessel is a 154-foot 497-ton Belize-flagged luxury yacht designed for dive excursions. They were reportedly en route to Cebu, Philippines, for maintenance.



At 3:37 p.m. on July 20, JRSC Guam watch received an Inmarsat C distress alert relayed from the team at JRCC Australia, identifying the motor yacht Black Pearl 1. Initial information lacked the distress nature or position, but the watch received an AIS position and diverted the Oliver Henry crew.



They also identified the U.S.-flagged general cargo vessel SLNC York, 135 nautical miles away, and requested their assistance through the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) program. They diverted from their voyage and arrived on the scene at 12:30 a.m. on July 21. They made first contact with the yacht crew and relayed to Oliver Henry that the vessel had a steering issue but was not requesting assistance, attempting their repairs. All persons aboard were in good health, and the vessel had power.



By 6:12 a.m on July 21, the USCGC Oliver Henry crew arrived on the scene and noted the vessel's steering issues, including a locked rudder at 10 degrees, and that the vessel was taking on water.



At 6:53 a.m., the Oliver Henry crew placed a rescue and assistance team aboard the Black Pearl 1 to help with dewatering and assess damage control needs. JRSC Guam watchstanders are coordinating with the vessel's management company in China and the Palau search and rescue liaison officer for additional support from Palau Maritime.



"Search and rescue is the Coast Guard's no-fail mission, and our commitment to this responsibility is unwavering. Fast response cutters, like the USCGC Oliver Henry, are crucial in our ability to respond effectively to emergencies across this vast region. The AMVER system is another critical tool in our mission. Sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard, AMVER is a global ship-reporting system that allows us to identify and divert participating ships to assist those in distress at sea without imposing additional obligations beyond international law. In an emergency like this, we are all partners," said Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia.



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia personnel, responsible for a 1.9 million square nautical miles search and rescue zone, continue to monitor the situation, ensuring the safety of life at sea for all. This incident underscores the Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding maritime interests and security across the Blue Pacific, steadfastly dedicated to serving the nation and its partners.



Note: All times in Chamorro Standard Time (ChST).



About Operation Rematau

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam supports the overarching Coast Guard endeavor Operation Blue Pacific to promote security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania. Rematau means people of the deep sea. It reinforces the U.S. commitment to working together to advance Pacific regionalism based on the Blue Pacific narrative. This action supports U.S. national security objectives, bolstering regional maritime good governance and security.



About USCGC Oliver Henry

USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) is the 40th 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter named for Oliver T. Henry, Jr., an enlisted African American Coast Guard member first to break the color barrier of a then-segregated Service. Designed for many missions, including search and rescue, national defense, and maritime law enforcement, the Oliver Henry plays a significant role in safeguarding national interests and preserving good maritime governance.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please get in touch with CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

