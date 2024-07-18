JBER welcomes Alaska community to Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Team JBER welcomes all to the 2024 Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20 and 21.



ATOH is an event hosted by JBER to give back to the local community. It is Alaska’s largest two-day event, largest air show in North America and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world.



“Come out and have a great time,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Riley Platt, deputy director for ATOH. “It’s bigger and better this year. We have more aircraft and more explosions. It’s a great time to show support and open the base to the community to show them what we do.”



Headlining this year is the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron ‘Thunderbirds.’ The event will have over 40 static displays spanning 30 acres, containing inventory from around the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, over seven different international partners are participating.



Other performers include the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Parachute Team ‘Golden Knights,’ and other civilian acts such as the Undaunted, Aerobatic pilot Melissa Dawn Burns, and the T-33 Acemaker.



“I am glad we can take a little bit of time off work to come together as a group and just enjoy the beautiful weather,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Henry, assistant medical administrator for the 673d Medical Support Squadron. “Extending the comradery on the installation and just enjoying the freedom we have here on JBER.”



For more information, visit www.arcticthunderopenhouse.com.

