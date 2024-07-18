Flying Tigers Sharpen Skills in A-Staff ROC Drill

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --In preparation for the future exercises, the 23rd Wing A-Staff and the 23d Communications Squadron conducted a Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill on July 18, 2024, here.



The ROC drill concentrated on reinforcing the Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) involved in setting up, maintaining, and breaking down communications for a wing operations center (WOC), forward operating site (FOS), and contingency location (CL).



“The A-Staff ROC Drill represents a significant step in ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of our Airmen as they prepare for Agile Flag 24-3,” said Master Sgt. Jessica Fairall, 23d Wing A63 communications operations division chief. “I hope that the teams come out of this ROC drill with a better understanding of the roles that they will play in future engagements. I want them to understand that while they may be just enabling someone’s SIPR Token or plugging in a LAN cable, the outcome of their action can have an effect over the entire AOR and mission.”



Approximately 37 personnel participated in the drill, which featured three locations around Moody AFB set up as a mock WOC, FOS and CL. Flyaway Communications Terminals (FACTs) and DICE kits were strategically deployed and prepared to the sites to respond to simulated scenarios and challenges introduced by the White cell.



“Exercising with the FACTs and DICE kits is essential because of their novelty and the need to accelerate our readiness posture per the SECAF directives,” said 2nd Lt. Gustavo Roman, 23d Wing A-Staff A6 director. “These kits are expected to be rapidly deployed in a contested environment for LWs/XABs to use. Overall, familiarity and experience with this equipment will increase our Airmen’s effectiveness under duress and the survivability of this equipment and our troops when in use.”



Roman further explained that while the kits are tailored to be small and mobile, they are just as robust as more traditional tactical equipment.



“The FACTs and DICE kits are essential to mission success because they extend the ability of Lead Wings to transmit and receive mission-critical information,” Roman said. “The FACTs, which replace the outdated Communications Flyaway Kit (CFK), offer capabilities such as Non-classified Internet Protocol Router (NIPR), Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR), Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP), and eventually Top Secret (TS) communication via Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS). These kits utilize both Military Satellite (MILSAT) and Commercial Satellite (COMSAT) transport through Starshield, enhancing redundancy and reliability.”



The DICE kits are specifically designed for intelligence operators and targeteers in the Lead Wing, delivering high-fidelity intelligence to decision-makers across the globe. These kits provide access to a broad bandwidth stream of data, surpassing previous iterations. Their user-friendly design ensures that even non-specialist Airmen can easily set up and operate them.



“These kits are the first two on the base, from my knowledge,” Fairall said. “To successfully utilize this equipment, our Airmen must know the ins and outs of the device. They received a week of hands-on training, but if the FACT just sits in a case until, we actually have to use it, it might as well be a doorstop. There are so many functions that have to come together for these kits to work, and they have a radio and infrastructure piece that can overlap. So, training with these is vital.”



The A-Staff ROC Drill at Moody AFB highlights the Air Force's dedication to operational excellence, equipping the Flying Tigers with the critical skills and tools needed for success in any mission environment.



“We hope that the teams come out of this ROC drill with a better understanding of the roles they will play in future engagements,” Fairall said. “Every action, no matter how small, can have a significant impact on the overall mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:49 Story ID: 476664 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US