Wisconsin National Guard capabilities demonstration returns to EAA AirVenture 2024

Photo By Vaughn Larson | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment moves past a burst of ground pyrotechnics at Wittman Regional Airport July 28 as part of a Wisconsin National Guard warfighting capabilities demonstration during the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. The demonstration included the F-35 Lightning fighter jet from the 115th Fighter Wing, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment performing an air assault with Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment as well as a medevac patient hoist, and 105-mm howitzer firing demonstrations by members of the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment. Pyrotechnics on the ground and narration by EAA staff made the demonstration even more memorable for EAA attendees. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

by Vaughn R. Larson



The Wisconsin National Guard will again showcase their battlefield capabilities in a demonstration July 26 at the EAA AirVenture.



The Wisconsin National Guard returns to the world’s greatest aviation celebration to educate the public about not only what the organization brings to the table, but opportunities it provides for men and women to serve both their state and their country.



“I think many people are surprised when they learn all the capabilities in the Wisconsin National Guard and all the important roles we play for our state and nation,” said Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general. “We are a multi-faceted organization with the tools and skillsets to handle a variety of missions.”



Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, deputy adjutant general for Army, agreed.



“The Wisconsin National Guard offers an excellent opportunity for an individual to grow not only physically, but professionally,” Strub said. “Some of the relationships a Soldier or Airman makes while serving in the Guard last for life.”



The Wisconsin National Guard has a federal mission as the primary combat reserve of the active Army and Air Force. But it also has a critical role supporting Wisconsin in natural or man-made emergencies and civil unrest. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard live in communities across the state, working in a variety of civilian professions or attending college.



This year’s capabilities demonstration will depict a mock ground assault. F-35 Lightning II fighter jets from the Madison, Wisconsin-based 115th Fighter Wing will simulate strafing and precision munitions airstrikes on enemy positions. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Madison-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment will deliver squads of infantry Soldiers to a designated landing zone, and members of the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment will fire 105-mm howitzers. A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Milwaukee-based 128th Air Refueling Wing will refuel the F-35s overhead at speeds of 350 miles per hour. And a medevac model of a Black Hawk helicopter will demonstrate its hoist capabilities by lifting a simulated casualty from the battlefield.



In addition to the demonstration, Wisconsin National Guard vehicles and equipment will be on display throughout the EAA AirVenture.



