Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Santa Fe, New Mexico



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Manuel Trujillo, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 26 at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Sante Fe, New Mexico. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Sante Fe, Trujillo was a member of Battery C, 200th Coast Artillery Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured, interned at POW camps, and subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March when U.S. forces fell to the Japanese. Trujillo died a prisoner of war July 26, 1942, at age 22.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency July 13, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in 2018 from the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines,

for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Trujillo go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3793170/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-trujillo-m/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 505-984-8600.



