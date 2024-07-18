North Dakota National Guard Conducts Counter IED Engagement with Benin

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chandler Barnes, 957th Engineer Company, North Dakota National...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chandler Barnes, 957th Engineer Company, North Dakota National Guard, kneeling left, and Master Sgt. Ryan Lindberg, 164th Regional Training Institute, NDNG, kneeling right, hold a North Dakota flag while the Benin Armed Forces soldiers hold their certificates of completion for participating in the Counter Improvised Explosive Device Awareness Exchange between the NDNG and Benin, June 28, 2024, Allada, Benin. The engagement was conducted through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger) see less | View Image Page

Counter Improvised Explosive Device Awareness is a broad program that aims to teach Soldiers how to counter or neutralize the enemy's use of IEDs, according to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ryan Lindberg, 164th Regional Training Institute, North Dakota National Guard, who was part of the team that traveled to Allada, Benin, to engage with Benin Armed Forces soldiers on counter IED best practices. The engagement was conducted through the State Partnership Program.



Lindberg explained that the explosives could be military-grade or homemade devices and that they are often repurposed and used to disrupt coalition and civilian movements. This essential instruction develops and expands upon basic Soldier skills, enabling Soldiers to identify, assess, and respond to threats. This ensures that every Soldier is combat-ready and better prepared to respond in a crisis.



“Partnering with foreign Soldiers has its challenges. Explaining a complex topic to a group that doesn’t speak the same language can be difficult, especially when we use U.S. military terminology. We had to learn how to communicate in a way that was concise and translated well,” said Lindberg. “Leading this course has built my confidence in my ability to work with Soldiers and leadership on multiple levels in our organization.”



According to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, the NDNG SPP coordinator, the counter IED best practices engagement is one of the most significant engagements the NDNG conducts through the SPP with Benin. He explained that the Republic of Benin has experienced increased violent extremism and conflicts at its borders. Many of the ambushes they experience involve an IED, followed by small arms fire. The NDNG partners with them on best practices, using experience that NDNG Soldiers gained from deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I deployed with the 817th Engineer Company to Iraq,” said Lindberg. “Our main mission was counter IED. The company deployed to Iraq twice and found hundreds of IEDs over those deployments. We experienced firsthand how the enemy adapts to our techniques and how we needed to continuously adapt to those changes. Many of us experienced the destruction and devastating effects IEDs can have on our bodies, equipment, and mission success. These experiences have allowed us to help train the next generation to be successful and learn from our mistakes.”



Counter IED information helps BAF Soldiers defend and secure their borders, respond effectively in hostile environments, and help save lives. Lindberg believes that this engagement is most effective with strong partnerships. Building relationships takes time and care, and NDNG Soldiers' confidence in their skills is crucial for creating lasting trust between Benin and the NDNG.



Additionally, a delegation from the NDNG traveled to Benin to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the NDNG’s partnership with Benin. The delegation included Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota’s adjutant general, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Magnuson, the NDNG senior enlisted leader, Col. Teresa McDonough, the NDNG Air director of staff, and Chief Master Sgt. Merri Filloon, command chief of the 119th Wing. While there, they visited Allada and the NDNG and BAF Soldiers conducting the engagement.



“Sharing information between Soldiers of NDNG and Benin is key to improving the readiness of both teams,” said Magnuson. “The counter IED information shared not only has the potential to save lives, it also opens the communication for future learning. Additionally, the personal relationships developed between all Soldiers involved will pay future dividends by improving the cooperation between Benin soldiers and the NDNG.”



Through the SPP, the NDNG has conducted more than 300 engagements with Ghana, Togo, and Benin. The NDNG first partnered with Ghana in 2004 and is the third oldest partnership on the continent of Africa; Benin and Togo were added as partners in 2014. In Benin, the NDNG has conducted 46 military-to-military engagements and 14 disaster preparedness engagements and has trained 150 first responders.