Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried Nemaha County, Nebraska



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. White S. Goings Jr., a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 26 at Glenrock Cemetery, Nemaha County, Nebraska. Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, Nebraska, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Auburn, Goings was a member of the 93rd Bombardment Squadron, 19th Bombardment Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands December 1941. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured, interned at POW camps and subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March after U.S. forces fell to the Japanese. He died a prisoner of war July 19, 1942, at age 22.



Goings was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 27, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in 2018 from Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines,

for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Goings Jr. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3582650/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-goings-jr-w/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Hemmingsen Funeral Home, 402-274-3631.



Date Taken: 07.19.2024