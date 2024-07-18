Update To Operational Environment Highlights LSCO Conditions and Implications

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will release the Operational Environment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will release the Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations on Aug. 1. This publication is geared to support building threat knowledge throughout the Army and is a complete update to TRADOC Pamphlet 525-92, The Operational Environment and the Changing Character of Warfare released in 2019. This new description of the Operational Environment explores twelve conditions of Large-Scale Combat Operations, as well as five resulting implications for how the U.S. Army trains and operates. This document is the result of TRADOC G-2 analysis of the activities of the U.S. primary threat actors and observations from recent and ongoing conflicts that impact the U.S. Army in LSCO. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will release the Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations on Aug. 1. This publication is geared to support building threat knowledge throughout the Army and is a complete update to TRADOC Pamphlet 525-92, The Operational Environment and the Changing Character of Warfare released in 2019. This new description of the Operational Environment explores 12 conditions of Large-Scale Combat Operations, as well as five resulting implications for how the U.S. Army trains and operates. This document is the result of TRADOC G-2 analysis of the activities of the U.S. primary threat actors and observations from recent and ongoing conflicts that impact the U.S. Army in LSCO.



“Everything starts with the OE,” said Ian Sullivan, the TRADOC G-2 Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence. “This seminal document will serve as the starting point for Army activities relating to leader development, training and education, concept and doctrine writing, and materiel acquisition.”



The TRADOC G-2’s mission is defining, describing, understanding, and delivering the Operational Environment to the force. The U.S. Army will encounter an increasingly contested battlespace by adversaries that have been studying us as we have executed the last two decades of operations and using those lessons in their defense and strategic planning. To achieve victory, the U.S. Army must know its enemy – knowing the enemy starts with the Operational Environment.



To ensure readiness and increase understanding of the new OE publication, the TRADOC G-2 will discuss the document and its findings at this year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 14-16, as well as be featured on the Army Mad Scientist podcast, The Convergence, found on any podcast listening app.



The Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations will be available for download on the TRADOC Homepage and TRADOC G-2 Operational Environment Enterprise site on Aug. 1.