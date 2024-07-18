How Studying Insects Supports the Military’s Mission: Hear from Top Entomologist

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. John Eads collects mosquito larvae from stagnant water in a hasty...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. John Eads collects mosquito larvae from stagnant water in a hasty fighting position located at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves in Okinawa, Japan. During this mission, Eads and his team would rear the larvae to adults for identification and testing for any transovarial transmission of pathogens. Eads shares his experience as an entomologist—an insect scientist—and the significance of their role in military readiness. see less | View Image Page

Entomologists, also known as insect scientists, dive into the intricate and diverse world of insects to uncover the secrets of the largest group of animals on Earth.



To explore this busy world, U.S. Army Maj. John Eads, chief entomologist at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, has two big goals. “I want to bring our field to the cutting edge of science and technology while unifying the network to make us stronger,” said Eads.



Eads sat down with the Global Emerging Infections Surveillance team at the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division to discuss how he came into this field, the importance of entomologists to military readiness, and his experience as an insect scientist working across the globe.

As an entomologist, what is your educational background?



I have two bachelor of science degrees. The first is in medical laboratory science and the subsequent is in health science with a concentration in cytotechnology. Once I decided to pursue a career as an entomologist, I completed my Master in Entomology through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



Why are you interested in this field?

There is a long list of things a U.S. Army entomologist does that motivates me. One of the most significant attributes of this job is the public health and force health protection mission. The opportunity to support the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, civilians, and dependents is nothing short of an honor.



Aside from these missions, another key motivator is the diversity in the vectors—insects or bugs that can transmit disease—and their ecology. Every mission is different, and you must try and figure out how to maximize sample size in a relatively short period of time. Developing plans to isolate target vectors and produce actionable data keeps the job exciting.

Why is this work important to the defense health mission?



According to the World Health Organization, over 700,000 global vector borne-disease deaths are reported annually and millions more infected with debilitating symptoms. Entomology is one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to the protection of the force. The foundation of ensuring a “medically ready force and ready medical force” often happens behind the scenes, with public health professionals conducting surveys, analyzing possible environmental disease threats, and providing risk-mitigation countermeasures. From organic battalion preventive medicine teams to regional surveillance programs and global research facilities--entomology integrates at all levels to maximize the protection of the warfighter while leveraging the One Health concept. The concept is a collaborative effort of multiple disciplines working locally, nationally, and globally to attain optimal health for people, animals, and our environment.



Although I am a little biased, I truly believe Entomology is the epitome of the One Health concept. It is our mission to ensure the protection of human and animal health through environmental surveillance and balanced countermeasures. Our profession strives to stay ahead of vector-borne disease outbreaks, prevent mechanical spread of disease through rodent and arthropod control measures, and ensure the protection of food products through vigilant stored product pest defense. In a field dealing with an array of chemicals, ranging from insecticides to herbicides, we must maintain a delicate balance to protect the environment and ultimately shield both human and animal health from adverse interactions.



Do you have a memorable moment in your entomology career?



I don’t think there is a singular moment in my career that overshadows all others. I would say what stands out the most is the conglomeration of experiences to include locations, people, and the mission itself. I have conducted missions throughout the Pacific and various stateside locations, meeting outstanding partners, experiencing different cultures, and learning new techniques that continue to sharpen my professional skills and grow my network. The DOD is arguably the best organization to develop and thrive as an entomologist. You not only build lifelong relationships throughout the military community, but you get to strengthen partnerships in other nations and work with some of the leading professionals in our field across government, nongovernment, and academic organizations.