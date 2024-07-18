Seabees ‘Light Up’ the Future for NAS Oceana Aviation Community

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Agnes Neal | 240604-N-TE618-2055 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (June 4, 2024) - Construction Electrician...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Agnes Neal | 240604-N-TE618-2055 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (June 4, 2024) - Construction Electrician Kimball Coombs Harrison, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202, works from a boom lift to replace overhead lighting fixtures for one of the six hangars along Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana’s flight line. Seabees installed new lights and hardware, including vapor-tight seals that will help prevent insects and debris from getting into the lighting fixtures, thus reducing overall maintenance. CBMU 202 provides public works, minor construction, embarkation, and disaster response capabilities during wartime or contingency operations in support of the U.S. Navy. CBMU 202 is homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Austin Ingram) see less | View Image Page

Seabees, attached to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202, spent the last year-and-a half replacing overhead lighting fixtures for six hangars along Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana’s flight line.



The hangar’s outdated lighting system was beginning to fail and did not provide adequate lighting, making it increasingly difficult for personnel to conduct maintenance on aircraft. Seabees installed new lights and hardware, including vapor-tight seals that will help prevent insects and debris from getting into the lighting fixtures, thus reducing overall maintenance.



“CBMU 202’s team provided exceptional quality of work installing these new light fixtures,” said Assistant Public Works Officer Lt. Tim Scardino, NAS Oceana Public Works Department. “The tenant commands have also told me they are pleased with the work … they have even received comments from squadrons from other installations on how good the lighting looks in the hangars.”



With the project complete, 17 commands will benefit from the extra lighting throughout the hangars.



“We can see, more specifically, we can see (aircraft maintenance) during night checks,” said Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Jamar Strohm, Strike Fighter Squadron 143 (VFA-143), noting the improved work environment contributes not only to their operational effectiveness, but also to their safety and quality of life.



Separately, this project allowed CMBU 202 to conduct hands-on electrical training that will prepare them for future operations where large-scale electrical projects may be required to maintain Navy infrastructure.



“I have learned how to better operate a boom lift and how to effectively troubleshoot an electrical circuit that isn’t working,” said Navy Construction Electrician Kimball Coombs, a Seabee assigned to CBMU 202. “Every day I come in ready to work and put my best foot forward to provide quality work, in a timely manner.”



CBMU 202 demonstrated the Seabee community’s “Can Do” motto and enabled increased warfighting readiness for the Fleet through their high standards of service, preparedness and execution of the project.

A component of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Naval Construction Force, CBMU 202 provides public works, minor construction, embarkation, and disaster response capabilities during wartime or contingency operations in support of the U.S. Navy. CBMU 202 is homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia.