Army CID Partners with Polish Law Enforcement for Bomb Blast-Scene Evidence Workshop

POZNAŃ, Poland – Special Agents of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division recently participated in a trailblazing post-blast investigation workshop with Polish law enforcement partners.



From June 26-27, 2024, the Eastern Europe Resident Agency, part of Army CID’s Europe Field Office, joined personnel from the Poznań Provincial Police Headquarters at the Polish Ground Forces Training Center. The hands-on workshop focused on bomb crime-scene investigations and evidence collection and included controlled detonation of a vehicle and detailed training on post-blast investigative procedures and forensic collection techniques.



“We’re expanding partnerships and mutual understanding through impactful international law enforcement collaboration exchanges such as this,” said Europe Field Office Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Chris Willets. “CID’s global reach means we respond whenever and wherever the Army mission dictates. This requires a mutual understanding between law enforcement agencies, regardless of language or cultural differences.”



“This is an opportunity to demonstrate capabilities and apply new techniques,” said Inspector Tomasz Olczyk, Commander, Poznań Provincial Police Headquarters. “Events like this strengthen relationships and we look forward to working together in the future.”



This workshop was a key part of the Eastern Europe Resident Agency’s efforts to provide expert support to the U.S. Army Garrison Poland. Headquartered at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań , the garrison is a vital hub providing base operations support for thousands of Soldiers across three forward operations sites and 11 locations in Poland and plays a crucial role as the “Army's Home on the Eastern Flank.”



Army CID is an independent federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide. Army CID personnel across Europe conduct felony-level criminal investigations and protective operations to safeguard Department of the Army people, resources, and capabilities overseas.

