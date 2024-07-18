Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division successfully conducted the first shore test of the TRAM

Courtesy Photo | Sailors from the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sailors from the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) guide a missile canister using the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism as they demonstrate the ability to reload a Vertical Launching System cell on July 11 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Facility. (U.S. Navy photo/released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division successfully conducted the first shore test of the Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM), which will enable U.S. Navy surface combatants to reload missile canisters into their Vertical Launch Systems (VLS) at sea using time-proven underway replenishment (UNREP).



Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has made TRAM one of his top priorities. In a speech at Columbia University in December 2022, Secretary Del Toro set out the goal that “During my tenure, we will set the Navy on track to deliver the game-changing capability to rearm our warships at sea. Being able to quickly rearm our warships’ vertical launch tubes at sea will significantly increase forward, persistent combat power with the current force. No longer will our combatants need to withdraw from combat for extended periods to return for vulnerable in-port reloading of weapon systems…. My intention is to perfect this capability and field it for sustained, persistent forward-strike capacity during wartime.”



The NAVSEA and NSWC PHD team delivered on the Secretary’s call for speed at the Sea Air Space Expo in April, “The at-sea demonstration will take place later this year—an unheard-of pace for a capability with such revolutionary strategic potential. If we had waited to POM for it, we wouldn’t be seeing it demonstrated for at least another two or three years. Instead, we’re on track to begin fielding it in two or three years.”



The test’s execution underscored the versatility and rapid adaptability of the Navy’s sailors and engineers. Tim Barnard, Director of the NAVSEA Technology Office, praised the speed at which the sailors of the Expeditionary Reload Team and USS CHOSIN became acquainted with TRAM in order to execute the demonstration. “This team has been remarkable—without previous familiarity with TRAM, the sailors got spun up for this week’s shore demonstration with just a week of training. They understand TRAM is a game-changer that will allow our ships to reload missiles just like they refuel—using connected underway replenishment, steaming at speed and in open ocean.”



This week’s shore test incorporated, for the first time, real-time analytics and in situ monitoring thru instrumentation, which facilitated real-time assessment and modifications that would otherwise take weeks or months. This unique approach will inform the upcoming at-sea demonstration and follow-on engineering updates. Ryan Hayleck, Technical Director for NAVSEA 05T and Technical Lead for the demonstration, emphasized that “as we introduce new improvements based on the sailors’ input this week and in the upcoming at-sea test, TRAM will only get better and faster from here.” He added, “I am very excited to take TRAM to sea.”



Rich Hadley, Director of the NSWC Port Hueneme Underway Replenishment Division which designed TRAM, explained that “by solving key relative motion challenges, TRAM is a capability enabling reloading operations while underway in significant sea states, TRAM will greatly expand the fleet’s logistical flexibility, resilience, as well as volume and tempo of long-range fires.”



Addressing the sailors of the Expeditionary Reload Company and USS CHOSIN who carried out the demonstration, Steve Brock, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Navy, noted the historic import of the occasion: “This demonstration that you superbly delivered on the Secretary’s aggressive timeline sends a powerful message. This revolution in surface warfare will make our existing fleet even more formidable, both in sustained forward presence and lethality—and will create a powerful new near-term deterrent that will disrupt the strategic calculus of our adversaries”



Following the successful shore test at Port Hueneme, Secretary Del Toro reiterated, “I look forward to seeing TRAM demonstrated at sea in the fall.”