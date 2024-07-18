From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Lane Construction Corporation, Chantilly, Virginia, a $207,849,000, firm-fixed-price contract for repair to taxiway pavements, Phases I and II, at Naval Air Station Oceana.



Phase I consists of improvements to Taxiway Alpha. Phase II will include additional improvements to Taxiway Alpha, as well as improvements to Taxiway Bravo, Taxiway Papa, and other related work.



The base price and all options will be awarded in the amount of $207,849,000. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2028.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $207,849,000 are obligated on this award, which will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-C-0021).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:28 Story ID: 476595 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Taxiway Pavement Repairs at NAS Oceana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.