Making connections at annual block party

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Taariq Edge cooks loaded fries for the U.S. Army NATO Soldier and Family Readiness Group booth at the Sembach Kaserne block party in Germany. The units headquartered on Sembach Kaserne come together every year for a day of games, food and an opportunity to meet new neighbors. (Courtesy photo)

SEMBACH, Germany – Every year, units headquartered on Sembach Kaserne come together for a day of games, food and an opportunity to meet new neighbors.



The block party is an unofficial event cobbled together by volunteers with support from participating unit leaders.



“Our company participates in the annual block party to bring everyone in this community together,” said Sgt. Ana Aragon from U.S. Army NATO’s headquarters company. “We compete in various sports and games, participate in SFRG (Soldier and Family Readiness Group) volunteer opportunities, and connect with one another in a positive and vibrant environment.”



The units on Sembach Kaserne have hosted various community activities over the years since the Army took over the kaserne from the Air Force in 2012; however, those activites were all paused during the coronavirus pandemic.



In 2022, the Sembach block party was re-instituted with participation from most of the units on the post including performances by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, American Forces Network Europe and community support services such as the community bank and credit union.



“Personally, the highlight of this year’s block party was the interactions made with people from the community that I had never met before,” said Aragon.