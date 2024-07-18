Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making connections at annual block party

    Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Taariq Edge cooks loaded fries for the U.S. Army NATO Soldier and Family...... read more read more

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    SEMBACH, Germany – Every year, units headquartered on Sembach Kaserne come together for a day of games, food and an opportunity to meet new neighbors.

    The block party is an unofficial event cobbled together by volunteers with support from participating unit leaders.

    “Our company participates in the annual block party to bring everyone in this community together,” said Sgt. Ana Aragon from U.S. Army NATO’s headquarters company. “We compete in various sports and games, participate in SFRG (Soldier and Family Readiness Group) volunteer opportunities, and connect with one another in a positive and vibrant environment.”

    The units on Sembach Kaserne have hosted various community activities over the years since the Army took over the kaserne from the Air Force in 2012; however, those activites were all paused during the coronavirus pandemic.

    In 2022, the Sembach block party was re-instituted with participation from most of the units on the post including performances by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, American Forces Network Europe and community support services such as the community bank and credit union.

    “Personally, the highlight of this year’s block party was the interactions made with people from the community that I had never met before,” said Aragon.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:21
    Story ID: 476590
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
