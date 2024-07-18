Bev Sent 24-2 enhances Wolf Pack’s total force readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | An M18 smoke grenade used by the 8th Security Forces Squadron during a simulated...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | An M18 smoke grenade used by the 8th Security Forces Squadron during a simulated ground attack for exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2024. The M18 is a U.S. Army grenade used as a ground-to-ground or ground-to-air signaling device, a target or landing zone marking device, or a screening device for unit maneuvering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack wrapped up Beverly Sentinel 24-2, a training exercise designed to showcase operational readiness across Kunsan Air Base, July 15-19, 2024.



Bev Sent 24-2 encompassed several key elements allowing Airmen to develop and sharpen their skill sets across multiple domains. Training included emergency operation center procedures, crisis action team coordination, donning mission oriented protective posture gear, general arming, tactical combat casualty care, weapons training, mass casualty response, reception of forces, and unit-specific specialized training.



“We place a large emphasis on ‘practicing how we play,’ when we do exercises like Bev Sent 24-2,” said Master Sgt. Eric Beckham, 8th Fighter Wing plans and programs superintendent. “The [exercises] prepare the Pack so we are ready when the moment comes for us to act.”



Beckham took on the role as CAT director and was responsible for advising the CAT on administrative actions while also collaborating with the EOC director to generate and disseminate orders to the Wolf Pack throughout the exercise.



Each squadron had the opportunity to hone their specialized skills according to their job duties and responsibilities.



“As medical personnel, we’ve been training on casualty care and patient treatment and getting them out the door as efficiently as possible while being in MOPP gear,” said Senior Airman Jamie Kirkhuff, 8th Medical Group aerospace medical technician. “Participating in exercises like these allows us to refine our expertise, turning our skills into muscle memory, while keeping our focus on Kunsan’s mission and the individuals we serve."



Upon Beckham’s reflection on Bev Sent 24-2, he advised the Wolf Pack some key insights to consider for upcoming exercises.



“Continue to build on what you’ve learned and pass that on to the current and future Airmen participating in future exercises,” said Beckham. “Keep an open mind and take your training seriously. We need to understand what our individual roles are and how they play a part in the bigger picture.”



The 8th Fighter Wing remains steadfast in enhancing readiness as a total force, prepared to respond swiftly in future exercises, and ensuring all Airmen are fully prepared to take action in potential engagements against U.S. adversaries.