51st FW, ROKAF share Pilot’s Day

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | Republic of Korea Air Force service members and families learn about the capabilities of the A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon during Pilot's Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2024. Pilot's Day was a special event hosted for the first time by the 51st Fighter Wing and ROK Air Force Operations Command allowing ROK families to learn about the collaboration of both enterprises and occupations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– The 51st Fighter Wing partnered with the Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command to host the first-ever ‘Pilot’s Day’ for ROKAF military members and their loved ones at Osan Air Base, ROK, July 17, 2024.



The special event showcased the job responsibilities and missions of the U.S. Airmen and ROKAF service members to ROK families. Over 20 spouses and children learned about the A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon while gaining insight into the relationship between Osan’s pilots and ROKAF personnel.



Pilot’s Day highlighted not only the importance of aviation in deterring adversaries but also the crucial impact family members have in supporting their loved ones in military service by understanding their day-to-day responsibilities.



“Family is most important; today my wife learned more about me,” said ROKAF Capt. Seo, Won-young, Seo ROKAFOC practice war scenario officer. “I feel emotional seeing my wife see these aircraft for the first time, this is how we protect our country.”



Established in 2008, Pilot’s Day commemorates the date of the first flight by the ROKAF during the Korean War on July 3, 1950. Today, the honored event recognizes the perseverance and sacrifice of active and veteran pilots who brought and continue to bring security and stability to the Korean peninsula.



“These veteran aviators inspire a culture of bravery. The legacy they left on the current force is evident and it’s an inspiration to fly with such dedicated pilots,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Drummond, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot. “One of the most exciting parts of our jobs as pilots is when we get to share what we do with our families and children. Family plays an indispensable role in our journey.”



The cooperative event reaffirmed the importance of military families in igniting service members' sense of purpose, strengthening their resolve to continue the “Fight Tonight” mission.