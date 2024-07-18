NSWC Corona Hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium Fest

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division hosted this year’s Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) Fest, which highlighted the work of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers and their research partners, July 10.



Directed by NAVSEA Warfare Centers headquarters and implemented at 10 divisions across the country, NEEC Fest brought together students, professors and Navy personnel to present groundbreaking research and projects aimed at meeting the Navy’s most pressing technological needs.



“This event is about blending the studies of university and naval research together to benefit the Navy,” said Taylor Cole, chief technology officer. “NEEC allows warfare centers, like NSWC Corona, to fund colleges to take on basic research topics of interest to the Navy. We then work to use other programs like internships and summer sabbaticals for professors to further connect and apply that research to Navy problems. It’s a beautiful program that keeps Navy basic research diverse in perspective, as both universities and the Navy can work together to solve hard problems.”



NEEC Fest provided a venue to highlight the accomplishments of the staff and students dedicated to addressing present and future technical challenges through project-based research, with the goal of supporting the development of the next generation of naval engineering talent.



During the event, participating institutions showcased the collaborative research projects they worked on with specific warfare centers.



“In NSWC Corona’s case, we have a project with California State Polytechnic University developing drones that can be controlled through natural language,” NEEC Director Karon Myles said. “We also have the University of California, Riverside using quantum optimal control algorithms in conjunction with data science. The intent of NEEC Fest is for all 10 warfare centers to display their work with schools and expose everyone to the benefits of the NEEC program.”



Studies presented by other participating organizations included exploring ship designs for expanding Navy operations in the Arctic, advancing cutting-edge high power laser and fiber optic technology, and designing bio-inspired autonomous underwater vehicles.



The NEEC program gives instructors and students unique opportunities to work in warfare center facilities alongside knowledgeable personnel who are familiar with the Navy's technological needs. Specifically, the bi-annual NEEC fest helps share the research of what NAVSEA Warfare Centers are doing across leadership and management, Myles added.



“We intentionally rotate the event location amongst the warfare centers by year to give students and our workforce a chance to learn about what's going on across the Department of Defense and see how other universities across the country are helping,” she said.



The opportunity to display NSWC Corona’s capabilities live on site is another advantage, Cole added.



“NSWC Corona is the hub for Fleet warfighting performance and readiness data and analytics, Fleet Live, Virtual and Constructive training and networks, and measurement traceability,” he said. “We love to show people what this small base does to influence the Navy’s fighting capacity.”



For more than a decade, NEEC has assisted in recruiting innovative minds to tackle difficult naval technical problems. Myles said she believes the collaborative aspect of NEEC is more important now than ever in helping the Navy build a resilient and elite military power.



“Our team has worked very hard to resolve naval technology challenges while also providing opportunities for students,” said Myles. “My hope is that this event helps us expand our working relationships within the Navy and amongst the students and faculty in academia.”



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

