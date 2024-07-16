731st Air Mobility Squadron Opens Pet Relief Area at Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal

Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea – The 731st Air Mobility Squadron unveiled its new pet relief area in the passenger terminal at Osan Air Base, Korea, June 1, 2024. This initiative marks a significant improvement in the amenities available for travelers with pets, ensuring a more comfortable and stress-free experience for both animals and their owners.



The addition of this facility reflects the 731st AMS commitment to enhancing the quality of service for its Air Mobility Command travelers, recognizing the important role pets play in servicemembers’ lives.



Positive Community Response



The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Sara Spiva, a Patriot Express costumer and one of the first pet owners to utilize the new amenity commented, "This is very nice, our fur babies don't have to be locked up as long before the long flight."



Spiva’s sentiments echo those of many other pet owners in the Republic of Korea who have long sought a dedicated space for their pets to relieve themselves before or after flights. "Traveling with pets can be stressful," Spiva added. "Having a convenient place for them to take care of their needs makes a big difference."



Another enthusiastic user of the new facility, Karrie Schneider, shared her thoughts as well. "It's great to let my dog run free and off leash before a long flight back to the states, it helps them burn off energy and makes the journey much more bearable for them and for us."



Enhancing Comfort and Convenience



The 731st AMS has been working on this project for several months, considering various designs and locations to ensure the best possible outcome. The final design was chosen for its accessibility and functionality, with ample space for pets to move around.



In conjunction with the pet relief area project, the 731st AMS has also implemented improved standard operating procedures for handling pets traveling on the Patriot Express. These new procedures are designed to ensure the safe and efficient processing of pets, minimizing stress for both the animals and their owners. Key aspects of the updated SOPs include reduced exposure to extreme temperatures, minimized time in the underbelly of the aircraft for traveling pets and enhanced visibility for pet owners.



“We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our passengers, and this pet relief area is a great addition to our facilities,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Berreckman, 731st AMS commander. “It’s important to us that all members of our community, including our four-legged friends, are well taken care of. The new SOPs will ensure that pets are handled with the utmost care and safety."



Looking Ahead



With the pet relief area now open, the 731st AMS is already looking ahead to future improvements. Plans are in place to add additional amenities based on feedback from the community.



"We're always open to suggestions," Berreckman said. "Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for everyone who uses our facilities, and we’re committed to making Osan Air Base Air Mobility Commands Premier Terminal."



As word of the new pet relief area spreads, it is expected to become a popular spot for pet owners traveling through Osan Air Base. For Sara Spiva, Karrie Schneider, and many others like them, this new addition is a welcome relief that makes a world of difference.

