Capt. Santiago Assumes Command of Naval Construction Group One

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 18, 2024) – Capt. Santiago assumed command of Naval Construction Group One (NCG1) from Capt. Gordon E. “Tres” Meek on Thursday, July 18th. The change of command ceremony took place at the parade grinder on Naval Base Ventura County.







The event was officiated by Reserve Rear Adm. Duttlinger, Deputy Commander for the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.







During his address, Rear Adm. Duttlinger highlighted the pivotal role of the Seabee community in today’s strategic environment and commended Capt. Santiago for his exceptional leadership and dedication.







"Today we face an environment of strategic competition” Remarked Rear Adm. Duttlinger, “Our adversaries are expanding their influence, undermining the very principles of freedom and democracy. We must remain vigilant and proactive. The Seabee community plays a pivotal role in this landscape, exemplifying ingenuity, dedication, and an unbreakable - Can Do - spirit.”







Capt. Santiago, hailing from Puerto Rico, takes command of NCG1 following his tenure as Commodore of Twenty Second Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR).







"My intent over the coming years is easy – continue our journey towards building the most-ready Naval Construction Force the navy has ever seen, we will continue to focus on mastering our construction skills, combat readiness, and personnel resiliency." Santiago expressed.







Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.

