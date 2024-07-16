Naval Construction Group One holds Change of Command Ceremony

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 18, 2024) - Capt. Angel Santiago assumed command of Naval Construction Group One (NCG1) from Capt. Gordon E. “Tres” Meek on Thursday, July 18th. The change of command ceremony took place at the parade grinder on Naval Base Ventura County.



The presiding officer for the event was Rear Adm. Duttlinger, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Deputy Commander for the Naval Construction Force.



During his address, Rear Adm. Duttlinger highlighted the pivotal role of the Seabee community in today's strategic environment and commended Capt. Meek and Capt. Santiago for their exceptional leadership and dedication.



"Today we face an environment of strategic competition” Remarked Rear Adm. Duttlinger, “Our adversaries are expanding their influence, undermining the very principles of freedom and democracy. We must remain vigilant and proactive. The Seabee community plays a pivotal role in this landscape, exemplifying ingenuity, dedication, and an unbreakable - Can Do - spirit.”



Rear Adm. Duttlinger praised Capt. Meek’s leadership, noting, "Thank you Capt. Meek for your outstanding leadership and service!



Capt. Meek reflected on his time at Port Hueneme during his command. “The time spent here in Port Hueneme, California, home of the Pacific Seabees has been a gift, an absolute blessing that reinforces several old adages that life throws you curve-balls, stay agile, confront opportunities with the right attitude” he stated.



Capt. Santiago, hailing from Puerto Rico, takes command of NCG1 following his tenure as Commodore of Twenty Second Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR).



"My intent over the coming years is easy – continue our journey towards building the most-ready Naval Construction Force the navy has ever seen, we will continue to focus on mastering our construction skills, combat readiness, and personnel resiliency." Santiago expressed.



Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.

