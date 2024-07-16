Fencing project improves capabilities at Fort McCoy’s Mission Training Complex, simulations training area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on new fencing in the 200 block is shown July 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on new fencing in the 200 block is shown July 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A fencing project was completed to be around three buildings on the block as part of Fort McCoy's Mission Training Complex so buildings have additional security measures during training exercises on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors are busy placing a new fence around three buildings in Fort McCoy’s 200 block in the cantonment area as part of an effort to improve capabilities for training in the block, said Training Support Officer Robert Weisbrod with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



The fence is being placed around buildings 220, 222, and 224, Weisbrod said.



“The contractor construction start date was June 10, … and completion date is August 9,” Weisbrod said. “The purpose of the fence is to provide the required security measures to allow organizations the capability to conduct classified exercises.”



Those three buildings are part of the Fort McCoy Mission Training Complex and are located in the same vicinity as the Fort McCoy simulations training training facilities.



“The fence will support Combat Support Training Exercises, Warrior Exercises, and other command post exercises … in the future,” Weisbrod said. “Having a fence will eliminate or reduce the need for organizations to emplace concertina wire around the facilities to meet physical security requirements. It provides more of turn-key capability that supports Mission Training Complex functions.”



Fort McCoy’s 200 block has been the hub for simulations training and Mission Training Complex operations for multiple large-scale exercises for decades. In recent years six new buildings were added to the block to improve the entire training complex.



Rhe new simulation buildings offered more opportunities to bring in more training, Weisbrod said in past news articles.



“With the new buildings, the garrison was able to co-locate all simulators together to provide a one-stop service for units conducting training on post,” Weisbrod said. “This allows Fort McCoy to fully support a ‘live-virtual-constructive integrated training environment.’”



Once the fence is fully in place in early August, it will also be available for remaining training exercises for fiscal year 2024, and fully ready for training exercises in fiscal year 2025.



Additionally, improving training infrastructure fits with Fort McCoy’s 5-Year Strategic Plan for 2021-2025 of “Our Strategy for Success” under Strategic Objective 1 to “Sustain and Modernize the Installation’s Infrastructure.” And under the same strategic plan, the effort fits with Fort McCoy’s organization competency of “our ability to garner the resources necessary to execute our mission.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”