U.S. Air Force brings premier combat jet to Exercise Pitch Black 24

Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, departs for a local sortie during Exercise Pitch Black at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia, July 17, 2024. U.S. Forces have an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains for the security and wellbeing of our nation and the international community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler) see less | View Image Page

With the soft light of dawn illuminating the vast Northern Territory of Australia, the gentle rustle of eucalyptus leaves in the warm breeze, and the distant calls of kookaburras breaking the calm silence, another morning at Exercise Pitch Black 24 begins.



Suddenly, the tranquility shatters as the distant rumble of an F-22A Raptor quickly escalates into a deafening roar. The United States Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat jet is here to wake up the Outback.



“This is our first time bringing Raptors to Pitch Black,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Nickell, USAF Pitch Black Detachment commander. “Our objectives for this exercise are to train with our global Allies and partners to enhance joint, collective interoperability and lethality.”



Exercise Pitch Black, hosted biennially by the Royal Australian Air Force in the Northern Territory, is a multinational air combat exercise that has evolved into 20 nations working together. It highlights the importance of collaboration and preparedness in the increasingly strategic Indo-Pacific region.



The inclusion of the F-22A Raptor, the world’s most advanced fighter jet, underscores the strategic importance of this year’s largest and most complex Pitch Black iteration to date.



“Bringing the F-22 Raptor to Exercise Pitch Black is a powerful statement of our dedication to our Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Lt. Col. Ty Bridge, Pacific Air Forces Exercise Pitch Black lead planner. “The Raptor’s unmatched capabilities in air dominance make it an invaluable asset in any modern combat scenario.”



The F-22A’s advanced stealth technology, supercruise capabilities, and unparalleled maneuverability provide a significant edge in any combat situation. Its deployment in Exercise Pitch Black allows European and Pacific Forces alike to experience firsthand the operational advantages it brings, fostering interoperability and enhancing collective defense strategies.



“In today’s strategic environment, the ability to rapidly project power and integrate seamlessly with our Allies and partners is crucial,” said Nickell. “The F-22’s participation in Pitch Black not only demonstrates our commitment to regional security but also enhances our collective readiness to respond to any potential threats.”



Throughout the exercise, each participating nation will practice basic fighting maneuvers, offensive counter-air, defensive counter-air, and other high-end tactics.



“Our strength lies in our ability to operate together, learn from each other, and stand united against any potential adversary,” said Bridge. “The F-22’s presence here is a testament to that enduring commitment.”