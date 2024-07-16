Des Moines National Security Conference Bolsters Community Understanding of 132d Wing’s Role In National Defense

In a bid to bolster national defense strategies and fortify military and civilian alliances, military leaders and policymakers convened at the Des Moines National Security Forum held at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The forum, which took place on July 17th, served as a crucial platform for discussing the Wing’s functions, dynamic capabilities, and collaborative initiatives aimed at safeguarding national security.



The event drew participation from military leaders, local businesses, and security experts. The forum aimed to foster a comprehensive understanding of the 132d Wing’s multifaceted role in national defense and to highlight the importance of synergy between military operations and civilian support.



Throughout the day, attendees were presented with an array of topics, focusing not only on technological advancements but also on broader regional and international security issues. Speakers provided in-depth analyses of current security challenges and proposed strategic responses to mitigate risks and enhance stability both locally and globally. The exchange of ideas underscored the importance of adaptive strategies and the continuous evolution of defense mechanisms in response to emerging threats.



Col. Travis Crawmer, commander of the 132d Wing, emphasized the importance of the Wing's integration within the Des Moines metro area.

“As the Wing looks to the future, we want to optimize our position in the metro to support the national security of our community, state, and nation,” said Crawmer.



The Des Moines National Security Forum concluded with an insightful tour of the 124th Attack Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper Remote Piloted Aircraft training simulator. This demonstration allowed attendees to witness firsthand how the 132d Wing addresses evolving threats through cutting-edge technology and innovative training methods. The simulator showcased the agility and precision required to shape effective national defense strategies in the future.



The forum not only reinforced the pivotal role of the 132d Wing in national defense but also underscored the value of collaboration between military entities and civilian sectors. By fostering a shared understanding and commitment to national security, the Des Moines National Security Forum contributed significantly to the ongoing efforts to protect and secure the nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 16:30 Story ID: 476561 Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Des Moines National Security Conference Bolsters Community Understanding of 132d Wing’s Role In National Defense, by SrA Nathan Osmundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.