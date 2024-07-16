Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Change of Charge

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Ian Sutherland gives his remarks at the Change of Charge ceremony for the Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Ian Sutherland gives his remarks at the Change of Charge ceremony for the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence on June 21st, 2024, from within a cage filled with mosquitoes in Jacksonville, Florida. To commemorate the U.S. Navy’s 248th year of existence, Sutherland had 248 Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes released inside of a seven-foot cube to join him during his speech. To NECE’s knowledge, this is the first-time mosquitoes have been utilized in a change of charge ceremony. (Courtesy photo by Mass Communicator Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Riggs) see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Ian Sutherland transferred responsibility as the officer in charge (OIC) of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) to Cmdr. Michael Kavanaugh in a change of charge ceremony, June 21, 2024, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



During the proceedings, the Commanding Officer of Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, Capt. Marion Gregg, guest speaker for the event, also presented Sutherland with a Meritorious Service Medal.



In the true fashion of an entomologist, Sutherland gave his remarks at the ceremony with the help of some insects. To commemorate the U.S. Navy’s 248th year of existence, Sutherland had 248 Aedes aegypti mosquitoes released inside of a seven-foot cube to join him during his speech. To NECE’s knowledge, this is the first-time mosquitoes have been utilized in a change of charge ceremony.



NECE plays a critical role in safeguarding the health and operational readiness of naval forces. NECE's mission revolves around providing expertise in entomology and pest management to ensure the health, safety, and operational effectiveness of Navy forces worldwide. This includes developing strategies for pest control aboard ships, submarines, and naval installations. NECE also provides operational medical entomology and pest management training to DOD military and civilian personnel and is the program manager for all Navy shipboard pest management. NECE plays a key role in supporting national strategic interests though engagement and exchange with foreign health and military partners.