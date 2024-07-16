2024 Goodfellow Junior Firefighter Camp

The Goodfellow Fire Department hosted 12 local youth ages 10-12 for the 2024 Junior Firefighter Camp, July 8-12, 2024.

Junior Firefighter Camp is a five-day program, teaching students the importance of fire safety and teamwork with fun learning activities.

On the first day of the camp, students attended an orientation on what the camp would consist of and the importance of firefighting. They received their first lesson about the importance of first aid and how to apply it in an emergency. They then moved on to exit drills in the home, where the students were given a diagram to draw a plan of how to safely exit their homes in the case of a fire.



“The whole goal is to bring young kids in for a week and show them a little bit of what we do on the fire ground and things we do around the firehouse,” said Justin Nava, Goodfellow Fire Department firefighter emergency medical technician.

On Day two, students were issued their personal protective equipment; they then learned how to use rescue tools, complete bunker drills and ascend and descend ladders.



Day three focused on teaching students how to tie ropes and knots used by firefighters daily to secure equipment, perform tasks safely and efficiently and create rigging for rescues.

Day four included fire hose exercises, search and rescue drills and truck rides. Students practiced properly holding and dragging a fire hose, using its pressure to knock over a basketball and cone, then participated in a building search and rescue activity.

“Seeing them do the hose advancements and the search and rescue in the smoked-up facility is what I enjoyed,” said Chief Bill Provencal, Goodfellow Fire Department A-shift station chief. “The students finding their way through the dark and getting the victim out of the building was my favorite exercise of this week.”



Finally, on day five, the students toured the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, gaining hands-on experience with the various training components conducted there, followed by a graduation ceremony for the junior firefighters.

