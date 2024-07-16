Marine Barracks Washington Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee | Col. Robert A. Sucher, outgoing commanding officer, passes the colors to Col. Carrie...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee | Col. Robert A. Sucher, outgoing commanding officer, passes the colors to Col. Carrie C. Batson, incoming commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 18, 2024. Col. Robert A. Sucher relinquished command to Col. Carrie C. Batson. Batson was most recently assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific as the Assistant Chief of Staff, Communication Strategy and Operations. Sucher will report to serve as the Director, Marine Corps Senate Liaison Office. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee) see less | View Image Page

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. — Col. Robert A. Sucher relinquished command of Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., to Col. Carrie C. Batson in a ceremony here today.



Located at the intersection of 8th & I Streets in southeast Washington, D.C., the Barracks serves pivotal roles in both ceremonial functions and security operations within the nation's capital. The Marines of Marine Barracks Washington train to exceptional standards of professionalism and precision to honorably represent the Marines stationed and deployed throughout the world at parades, ceremonies, and funerals.



Col. Sucher led Marine Barracks Washington from April 2022. He commissioned in 1996 and has commanded and led units of Marines in combat deployments and in training throughout his 28 years of service. He completed a fellowship with MIT and holds multiple graduate degrees, including an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill. His next assignment is director of the Marine Corps Senate Liaison Office.



Col. Batson most recently served with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. She has served in diverse roles, including command of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii; and in diverse capacities as a Marine Air Ground Task Force planner and communication strategy and operations officer, including several humanitarian and combat tours. She holds master's degrees in communication, military studies, operational studies, and strategic studies.



The ceremony included marching and musical elements of Marine Barracks Washington and the traditional passing of the colors from the outgoing to the incoming commander, signifying the transfer of authority and accountability of the command.



Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, served as the presiding official.



"Marine Barracks Washington is vitally important to connecting Marines with the Nation they serve," said Smith. "The Marines here represent the professional conduct and appearance that America expects and deserves of her Marines. That's why I put so much thought into who commands them. Colonel Sucher has been a good shepherd of our institution and will have a lasting impact on this Barracks. For Colonel Batson, I cannot think of a more impactful command than Marine Barracks Washington for a career COMMSTRAT Officer."



During Col. Sucher's tenure, Marine Barracks Washington continued to uphold its storied tradition of excellence in ceremonial duties and security missions. He oversaw more than 4,100 events, including the iconic Sunset and Evening Parades, with the President of the United States as a guest of honor; funerals at Arlington National Cemetery; dignified transfers at Dover Air Force Base; the relinquishment of command for both the Commandant of the Marine Corps and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and the renovation of the installation's historic headquarters building — consistently maintaining the highest standards of the Marine Corps.



During his remarks, Col. Sucher encouraged the Marines in formation to "shake it out" and look around.



"Take a look at the crowd that is here today," said Sucher. "Look at the general officers, foreign countries represented here, the civilian leaders, our senior enlisted leaders. They didn't come here for Colonel Batson or me, they came here for you.



The history and tradition of the 'Oldest Post of the Corps,' what we like to call the 'heartbeat of the Corps' — it is special, hallowed ground. The Marines truly are what make this place special and successful. They made me a better leader, a better Marine, and simply a better person."



Col. Batson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Marines of the "Oldest Post of the Corps."



"Commandant Smith, sir, thank you for your leadership and love for Marines," said Batson. "Thank you for your trust and confidence and the incredible opportunity to lead and serve this great team — to be a steward and caretaker of this historic mission and special place for all Marines. It's truly an honor, sir."