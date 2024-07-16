US Army lieutenant colonel inspires helicopter mechanics to reach for new heights

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – An Army lieutenant colonel from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command inspired a new group of Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter mechanics to reach for new heights.



Lt. Col. Cameron A. Wright, the Knowledge Management officer for the 20th CBRNE Command, was the guest speaker at the 128th Aviation Brigade graduation ceremony on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 3.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



As the Knowledge Management officer, Wright drives innovation and knowledge sharing in the command that is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, three Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



A seasoned U.S. Army Signal Corps officer who has served around the world and deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait, Wright spoke to the Soldiers who were graduating from the 15-week Army aviation maintenance training course.



“This moment marks not just the completion of a rigorous training program but the beginning of a journey that will shape you into the leaders, experts and role models our Army and our nation need,” said Wright.



A graduate of Montana State University and the University of Maryland, Wright focused on the importance of leadership to success in the U.S. military.



“Leadership is about more than giving orders; it is about earning the respect and trust of those you lead through your actions and your integrity,” said Wright. “Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.”



Wright also focused on the importance of increasing technical skills and living the Army values.



“Live by the Army values that define us as Soldiers and as a force for good in the world,” said Wright. “Remember that you are part of a proud tradition of service and sacrifice and that your actions will leave a lasting impact on those who follow in your footsteps.”



“Congratulations on this remarkable achievement,” said Wright. “Stand tall, move forward with purpose and continue to make us all proud. The future of our Army looks bright because of Soldiers like you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:04 Story ID: 476547 Location: FORT LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army lieutenant colonel inspires helicopter mechanics to reach for new heights, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.